Joliet West football vs. Plainfield North score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Joliet West faces Plainfield North in Week 4 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Rob Oesterle will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Joliet West vs. Plainfield North kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Plainfield North High School

Joliet West-Plainfield North preview

About Joliet West: Joliet West broke through last season with rare wins from an SPC East team over an SPC West team on its way to an 8-1 regular season. The Tigers certainly were hoping to keep that trend going heading into this season, but that plan hit a major roadblock in a loss to Yorkville in Week 3. Despite the score, the defense did do some things it could hang its hat on, making life difficult for Yorkville. But it took the offense until the second half to get on the scoreboard, and that’s something the Tigers won’t get away with on most nights.

About Plainfield North: A brutal nonconference slate of York and Lockport left Plainfield North 0-2, but the Tigers are hoping their resounding win over Plainfield South in Week 3 is more of an indicator of what they are capable of. Plainfield North sparked the effort with an onside kick to start the game that they recovered, then promptly went down the field and scored. That started a 19-point first quarter, and the defense hemmed in Plainfield South at nearly every turn. The Tigers are hoping to build some momentum and avenge a loss to Joliet West from last season, getting back to .500 in the process.

FND pick: Plainfield North

Postgame analysis:

Live updates: