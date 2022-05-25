May 25, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
Features

CAPE’s 46th celebration honors adults for role in Plainfield’s schools

CAPE is the committee for the Coordination of Administration and Parent groups for educational efficiency in District 202.

By Denise M. Baran-Unland
District 202 Director of Community Relations Tom Hernandez (right) presents the 2021-22 CAPE Award to Lane Abrell, retiring superintendent of schools, at CAPE's 46th annual awards night on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

District 202 Director of Community Relations Tom Hernandez (right) presents the 2021-22 CAPE Award to Lane Abrell, retiring superintendent of schools, at CAPE's 46th annual awards night on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202)

The CAPE organization at District 202 in Plainfield recognized “95 outstanding parents, community members, teachers and staff” at its 46th annual awards night on April 20, according to a news release from the district..

Founded in 1975, CAPE is the committee for the Coordination of Administration and Parent groups for Educational efficiency in District 202. Visit psd202.org/page/cape.

CAPE honored the following people in 2022:

Community Award: Lidia Salgado, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School ESL teacher, active District 202 parent, community volunteer

Thomas Jefferson Elementary School ESL teacher Lidia Salgado shows off her 2021-2 CAPE Community Award.

Thomas Jefferson Elementary School ESL teacher Lidia Salgado shows off her 2021-2 CAPE Community Award. (Photo courtesy of Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202)

CAPE Lifetime Contributor Award Winner: Lane Abrell, retiring superintendent of schools

D. 202 CAPE parent group recognized outstanding parents, community members, teachers and staff in 2021 ]

District 202 Superintendent of Schools Lane Abrell shows off his 2021-22 CAPE Lifetime Contributor" Award.

District 202 Superintendent of Schools Lane Abrell shows off his 2021-22 CAPE Lifetime Contributor" Award. (Photo courtesy of Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202)

Creekside Elementary School

Teacher of the Year: Laura Howieson

Support Staff of the Year: Jessica Smith

Volunteer of the Year: Tricia Coomer

Eichelberger Elementary School

Teacher of the Year: Shelby Donaghey

Support Staff of the Year: Diane Bakker

Volunteer of the Year: Kristie Timbo

Lakewood Falls Elementary School

Teacher of the Year: Mariah Zwart

Support Staff of the Year: Christina Abarca

Volunteer of the Year: Lisa Stewart

Liberty Elementary School

Teacher of the Year: Kimberly Hurley

Support Staff of the Year: Mary Sebastian

Volunteer of the Year: Amanda Speiser

John F. Kennedy Middle School

Teacher of the Year: Lisa Ballard

Support Staff of the Year: Edgar Newberry

Volunteer of the Year: Hina Patel

Plainfield East High School

Teacher of the Year: Bill Murphy

Support Staff of the Year: Mike Fox

Volunteer of the Year: Dominic Del Rosario

Charles Reed Elementary School

Teacher of the Year: Marie Tunno

Support Staff of the Year: Leo Magalang

Volunteer of the Year: Renee Connors

Meadow View Elementary School

Teacher of the Year: Lauren Turvey

Support Staff of the Year: Annette Lucchesi

Volunteer of the Year: Nicole Sallans

Ridge Elementary School

Teacher of the Year: Jeffrey Luoma

Support Staff of the Year: Lynne Baker

Volunteer of the Year: Candace Moore

Thomas Jefferson Elementary School

Teacher of the Year: Martha Baumgartner

Support Staff of the Year: Karl Wojcik

Volunteer of the Year: Christine Hesbon

Wesmere Elementary School

Teacher of the Year: Judi Justis

Support Staff of the Year: Tammy Koz

Volunteerof the Year: Rachel Baumruck

Aux Sable Middle School

Teacher of the Year: Peggy Staszak

Support Staff of the Year: Cristi Miller

Volunteerof the Year: Lauren Rickels

Drauden Point Middle School

Teacher of the Year: Jenna Loats

Support Staff of the Year: Lorie Enright

Volunteer of the Year: Erinn Henes

Plainfield South High School

Teacher of the Year: Kasey Helland

Support Staff of the Year: Darren Glover

Volunteer of the Year: Andrea Phillips

Plainfield High School - Central Campus

Teacher of the Year: Russell Johnson

Support Staff of the Year: Mary Corban

Volunteer of the Year: Krista Laskowski

Crystal Lawns Elementary School

Teacher of the Year: Cris Vidmar

Support Staff of the Year: Theresa Dopheide

Volunteer of the Year: Beth Gurney

Grand Prairie Elementary School

Teacher of the Year: Corrie Palmer

Support Staff of the Year: Amanda Larry

Volunteer of the Year: Lindsay Barrios

River View Elementary School

Teacher of the Year: Amy Miller

Support Staff of the Year: Emily Kerkstra

Volunteer of the Year: Heather Major

Indian Trail Middle School

Teacher of the Year: Stacey Schmidt

Support Staff of the Year: Jenny Eccarius

Volunteer of the Year: Kelly Freischlag

Timber Ridge Middle School

Teacher of the Year: Carrie Wolseley

Support Staff of the Year: Nancy Moline

Volunteer of the Year: Gennie Roberts

Plainfield Central High School

Teacher of the Year: Chris Wells

Support Staff of the Year: Thelma Ochoa

Volunteer of the Year: Stacy Matson

Bonnie McBeth Learning Center

Teacher of the Year: Stacy Butera

Support Staff of the Year: Priscilla DeSalvo

Volunteer of the Year: Madeline Hurtado

Eagle Pointe Elementary School

Teacherof the Year: Toni Koca

SupportStaff of the Year: Lindsey Turyna

Volunteer of the Year: Jen Lamas

Freedom Elementary School

Teacher of the Year: Laura Vido

Support Staff of the Year: Mike Forrest

Volunteer of the Year: Chrissy Pagonis

Lincoln Elementary School

Teacher of the Year: Kellie Butterbach

Support Staff of the Year: Lucy Allen

Volunteer of the Year: Valerie Lentz

Walkers Grove Elementary School

Teacher of the Year: Shannon Loscudo

Support Staff of the Year: Stacy Daniels

Volunteer of the Year: Erin Kenady

Wallin Oaks Elementary School

Teacher of the Year: Taylor Crew

Support Staff of the Year: Mary Lou Strong

Volunteer of the Year: Betty Beaudry

Heritage Grove Middle School

Teacher of the Year: Bill Barlog

Support Staff of the Year: Allison Wyderski

Volunteer of the Year: Shannon Anderson

Ira Jones Middle School

Teacher of the Year: Justin Berard

Support Staff of the Year: Kate Thompkins

Volunteer of the Year: Jennifer McManaman

Plainfield Academy

Teacher of the Year: Tracy Beneventi

Support Staff of the Year: Adriana Klepp

Volunteer of the Year: Geriann Weisbrook

Plainfield North High School

Teacher of the Year: Ty Acosta

Support Staff of the Year: Dina Gonzalez

Volunteer of the Year: Shannon Callow