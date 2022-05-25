CAPE’s 46th celebration honors adults for role in Plainfield’s schools

The CAPE organization at District 202 in Plainfield recognized “95 outstanding parents, community members, teachers and staff” at its 46th annual awards night on April 20, according to a news release from the district..
Founded in 1975, CAPE is the committee for the Coordination of Administration and Parent groups for Educational efficiency in District 202. Visit psd202.org/page/cape.
CAPE honored the following people in 2022:
Community Award: Lidia Salgado, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School ESL teacher, active District 202 parent, community volunteer
CAPE Lifetime Contributor Award Winner: Lane Abrell, retiring superintendent of schools
Creekside Elementary School
Teacher of the Year: Laura Howieson
Support Staff of the Year: Jessica Smith
Volunteer of the Year: Tricia Coomer
Eichelberger Elementary School
Teacher of the Year: Shelby Donaghey
Support Staff of the Year: Diane Bakker
Volunteer of the Year: Kristie Timbo
Lakewood Falls Elementary School
Teacher of the Year: Mariah Zwart
Support Staff of the Year: Christina Abarca
Volunteer of the Year: Lisa Stewart
Liberty Elementary School
Teacher of the Year: Kimberly Hurley
Support Staff of the Year: Mary Sebastian
Volunteer of the Year: Amanda Speiser
John F. Kennedy Middle School
Teacher of the Year: Lisa Ballard
Support Staff of the Year: Edgar Newberry
Volunteer of the Year: Hina Patel
Plainfield East High School
Teacher of the Year: Bill Murphy
Support Staff of the Year: Mike Fox
Volunteer of the Year: Dominic Del Rosario
Charles Reed Elementary School
Teacher of the Year: Marie Tunno
Support Staff of the Year: Leo Magalang
Volunteer of the Year: Renee Connors
Meadow View Elementary School
Teacher of the Year: Lauren Turvey
Support Staff of the Year: Annette Lucchesi
Volunteer of the Year: Nicole Sallans
Ridge Elementary School
Teacher of the Year: Jeffrey Luoma
Support Staff of the Year: Lynne Baker
Volunteer of the Year: Candace Moore
Thomas Jefferson Elementary School
Teacher of the Year: Martha Baumgartner
Support Staff of the Year: Karl Wojcik
Volunteer of the Year: Christine Hesbon
Wesmere Elementary School
Teacher of the Year: Judi Justis
Support Staff of the Year: Tammy Koz
Volunteerof the Year: Rachel Baumruck
Aux Sable Middle School
Teacher of the Year: Peggy Staszak
Support Staff of the Year: Cristi Miller
Volunteerof the Year: Lauren Rickels
Drauden Point Middle School
Teacher of the Year: Jenna Loats
Support Staff of the Year: Lorie Enright
Volunteer of the Year: Erinn Henes
Plainfield South High School
Teacher of the Year: Kasey Helland
Support Staff of the Year: Darren Glover
Volunteer of the Year: Andrea Phillips
Plainfield High School - Central Campus
Teacher of the Year: Russell Johnson
Support Staff of the Year: Mary Corban
Volunteer of the Year: Krista Laskowski
Crystal Lawns Elementary School
Teacher of the Year: Cris Vidmar
Support Staff of the Year: Theresa Dopheide
Volunteer of the Year: Beth Gurney
Grand Prairie Elementary School
Teacher of the Year: Corrie Palmer
Support Staff of the Year: Amanda Larry
Volunteer of the Year: Lindsay Barrios
River View Elementary School
Teacher of the Year: Amy Miller
Support Staff of the Year: Emily Kerkstra
Volunteer of the Year: Heather Major
Indian Trail Middle School
Teacher of the Year: Stacey Schmidt
Support Staff of the Year: Jenny Eccarius
Volunteer of the Year: Kelly Freischlag
Timber Ridge Middle School
Teacher of the Year: Carrie Wolseley
Support Staff of the Year: Nancy Moline
Volunteer of the Year: Gennie Roberts
Plainfield Central High School
Teacher of the Year: Chris Wells
Support Staff of the Year: Thelma Ochoa
Volunteer of the Year: Stacy Matson
Bonnie McBeth Learning Center
Teacher of the Year: Stacy Butera
Support Staff of the Year: Priscilla DeSalvo
Volunteer of the Year: Madeline Hurtado
Eagle Pointe Elementary School
Teacherof the Year: Toni Koca
SupportStaff of the Year: Lindsey Turyna
Volunteer of the Year: Jen Lamas
Freedom Elementary School
Teacher of the Year: Laura Vido
Support Staff of the Year: Mike Forrest
Volunteer of the Year: Chrissy Pagonis
Lincoln Elementary School
Teacher of the Year: Kellie Butterbach
Support Staff of the Year: Lucy Allen
Volunteer of the Year: Valerie Lentz
Walkers Grove Elementary School
Teacher of the Year: Shannon Loscudo
Support Staff of the Year: Stacy Daniels
Volunteer of the Year: Erin Kenady
Wallin Oaks Elementary School
Teacher of the Year: Taylor Crew
Support Staff of the Year: Mary Lou Strong
Volunteer of the Year: Betty Beaudry
Heritage Grove Middle School
Teacher of the Year: Bill Barlog
Support Staff of the Year: Allison Wyderski
Volunteer of the Year: Shannon Anderson
Ira Jones Middle School
Teacher of the Year: Justin Berard
Support Staff of the Year: Kate Thompkins
Volunteer of the Year: Jennifer McManaman
Plainfield Academy
Teacher of the Year: Tracy Beneventi
Support Staff of the Year: Adriana Klepp
Volunteer of the Year: Geriann Weisbrook
Plainfield North High School
Teacher of the Year: Ty Acosta
Support Staff of the Year: Dina Gonzalez
Volunteer of the Year: Shannon Callow