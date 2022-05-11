D-202 in Plainfield names 3 new principals

Three assistant principals at District 202 in Plainfield will start their new roles as principals on July 1.

The new principals are Kirsten Kilday (Liberty Elementary School), Megan Urban (Wesmere Elementary School) and Karyn Holstead (Plainfield Academy), according to District 202.

Kilday is currently the assistant principal at Walker’s Grove Elementary School. Urban is the elementary special education administrator for Charles Reed, Thomas Jefferson and Wallin Oaks elementary schools. Holstead is the assistant principal at Plainfield Academy.

District 202′s board of education approved their appointments at its May 9 regular meeting.

Kirsten Kilday

Kilday has spent 22 of her 23 years in education at District 202. She taught fifth grade at Reed School in Lockport in 1999. She became a fourth and fifth grade teacher at Meadow View Elementary School in Plainfield in 2000.

Kilday is replacing Michelle Imbordino at Liberty Elementary School. Imbordino will serve as the director for middle school curriculum and instruction for the 2022-23 school year.

Megan Urban

Urban, who started teaching special education in New Lenox in 2002, came to District 202 in 2018 to serve as Liberty Elementary School’s assistant principal.

She will replace Debra Coberley.

Karyn Holstead, Plainfield Academy

Holstead, a 25-year education veteran, started working at Plainfield Academy in 2006. She taught for nine years and then became assistant principal in 2016.

She received the 2021 C.A.P.E. Community Award due to Holstead’s volunteerism and her “extraordinary multi-faceted work at the school, especially during the transition between principals two years ago,” District 202 said in a 2021 Herald-News story.

