D. 202 in Plainfield announces new director for middle school curriculum and instruction

Michelle Imbordino will serve as the director for middle school curriculum and instruction for the 2022-23, according to a news release from School District 202 in Plainfield.

Imbordino currently is principal at Liberty Elementary School in District 202. The district board of education approved Imbordino’s new assignment at its regular meeting April 11.

She will replace Paula Sereleas, who was appointed as the new assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for District 202. Sereleas will replace Glenn Wood, who will become the new superintendent of schools.

Imbordino came to District 202 in 2007 as a first grade teacher at Freedom Elementary after teaching one year at a private school in Lisle. She also previously served as assistant principal at Eichelberger Elementary.

