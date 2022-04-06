CITGO donates $5,000 to Silver Cross Hospital’s new NICU

CITGO Lemont Refinery recently presented a $5,000 check to the Silver Cross Foundation in support of Silver Cross Hospital’s new level 3 neonatal intensive care unit, according to a news release from CITGO.

The $12.9 million Amy, Matthew and Jay Vana Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox is expected to open in May. The NICU will feature “24 private rooms, a comfortable family lounge and dedicated rooms for parents to spend the night and be intimately involved in their baby’s care,” according to a news release from Silver Cross.

Silver Cross modeled this NICU after the NICU at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

Tom and Michele Vana made an undisclosed transformational gift to support Silver Cross’s NICU, according to a 2021 Herald-News story. Their triplets, Amy, Jay and Matthew Vana, were born Oct. 10, 1995.

Silver Cross President and CEO Ruth Colby said in a release published on the hospital’s website that “more babies are born at Silver Cross than any other hospital in Will County” and that Silver Cross had more than 3,000 deliveries in 2020.

The Silver Cross Foundation also will host a “baby shower” April 28. Tickets for the Silver Social are $125 and include lunch, raffle and program and a “big reveal” of the new NICU. Participating and underwriting sponsorships are available. Prices range from $500 to $10,000 and include event tickets and recognition before and after the event, according to the release.

For information about the Silver Cross Foundation, call 815-300-7105. Donate at silvercross.org/giving.

For information about Silver Cross Hospital, visit silvercross.org.