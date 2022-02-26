JCA announces its January 2022 Students of the Month

Joliet Catholic Academy recently announced its Students of the Month for January 2022 These are Betsy Kennedy (left), Ceara Johansson (top) and Michael Rouse (bottom). (Photos provided)

Joliet Catholic Academy’s January Students of the Month are Andrew Birsa (Kiwanis Club), Abigail Weiss (Rotary Club), and Xander Allgood (Lions Club).

“JCA is proud of the success these students have exhibited both in the classroom and out in the community,” according to a news release from JCA.

Ceara Johansson

Ceara is daughter of Eric and Colleen Johansson of Plainfield. She graduated from Holy Family School and currently has a 5.00 GPA in JCA Honors and AP classes.

Joliet Catholic Academy named Ceara Johansson as a Student of the Month for January 2022. (Photo provided)

She is a member of National Art Honor Society, National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, National English Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta.

Ceara plans to double major in computer science and mechanical engineering and minor in graphic design.

Michael Rouse

Michael is the son of Kevin and Sue Rouse of Yorkville. He is a graduate of the Cathedral of St. Raymond School and currently has a 4.7 GP in JCA Honors and AP classes.

Joliet Catholic Academy named Michael Rouse as a Student of the Month for January 2022. (Photo provided)

He is a member of National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, National English Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta.

Michael was a captain and member of the 2021 JCA football IHSA State Championship team. He named Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference All-Conference twice. He was also named Academic All-State twice.

He weight trains at Rudy’s Gym, where he is a member.

He has received an academic and athletic scholarship to attend Truman State. He will play football there and major in accounting.

Betsy Kennedy

Betsy is the daughter of Ellis and Debora Kennedy of Channahon. She graduated from Channahon Jr. High School and currently has a 4.42 GPA in JCA Honors and AP classes.

Joliet Catholic Academy named Betsy Kennedy as a Student of the Month for January 2022. (Photo provided)

She is a member of National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Spanish Club, JCA student ambassadors, JCA HillZone and Big Buddies/Little Buddies.

Betsy is also the president of the JCA drama club and president of the Future Teachers of America Club.

She plans to major in elementary education and become a teacher.

About Joliet Catholic Academy

The roots of Joliet Catholic Academy, a Roman Catholic college preparatory high school for boys and girls, goes back to 1869 when the Joliet Franciscan sisters opened the former St. Francis Academy, an all-girls school, according to the JCA website.

Fifty years later, the Christian Brothers opened De La Salle High School for boys. The Carmelites of the Most Pure Order of the Heart of Mary assumed leadership of De La Salle High School in 1933. The schools name was then changed to Joliet Catholic High School, the website said.

The two schools merged in 1990 to become Joliet Catholic Academy.

For more information, visit jca-online.org.