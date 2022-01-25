JCA announces its October 2021 Students of the Month

Joliet Catholic Academy recently announced its Students of the Month for October. These are Lily Ray (left), Charlie O'Neill (top) and Emy Diaz (bottom). (Photo provided)

Joliet Catholic Academy’s October Students of the Month are : Emy Diaz (Kiwanis Club), Charles O’Neill (Rotary Club), and Lily Ray (Lions Club).

“JCA is proud of the success these students have exhibited both in the classroom and out in the community,” according to a news release from JCA.

Emy Diaz

Emy is the daughter of Richard and Aida Diaz. She currently has a 4.24 GPA in JCA Honors and AP classes.

Joliet Catholic Academy named Emy Diaz as a Student of the Month for October 2021. (Photo provided)

She is a member of National Honor Society, International Thespian Society, National English Honor Society, and she currently serves as the JCA Spanish lub president.

Emy has been a member of the JCA Angels varsity soccer team. The team took fourth place in 2019 and second place in 2021 at the IHSA State Finals.

She plans to play soccer in college and study to become a teacher.

Charles O’Neill

Charles is the son of Dan and Dawne Mihelich. He currently has a 4.97 GPA in JCA Honors and AP classes.

Joliet Catholic Academy named Charles O'Neill as a Student of the Month for October 2021. (Photo provided)

He is the president of Big Brother Big Sisters of America club, student council executive board vice-president, and a member of Respect Life Club, Key and Leo service clubs, National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, and a leader in JCA’s HillZone.

Charles plans to study data analytics in college to become an actuary or data analyst.

Lily Ray

Lily is the daughter of Jeff and Michelle Ray. She currently has a 4.86 GPA in JCA Honors and AP classes.

Joliet Catholic Academy named Lily Ray as a Student of the Month for October 2021. (Photo provided)

She is a member of National Art Honor Society, National Honor Society, French National Honor Society, Habitat for Humanity Club, JCA student ambassadors, Key and Leo service clubs, and JCA student council. Lily was a leader in the Respect Life Club last year and treasurer for the NAHS.

Lily is a member of the JCA Angels varsity volleyball program and also plays for Club 1.

She plans to study physical therapy in college.

About Joliet Catholic Academy

The roots of Joliet Catholic Academy, a Roman Catholic college preparatory high school for boys and girls, goes back to 1869 when the Joliet Franciscan sisters opened the former St. Francis Academy, an all-girls school, according to the JCA website.

Fifty years later, the Christian Brothers opened De La Salle High School for boys. The Carmelites of the Most Pure Order of the Heart of Mary assumed leadership of De La Salle High School in 1933. The schools name was then changed to Joliet Catholic High School, the website said.

The two schools merged in 1990 to become Joliet Catholic Academy.

For more information, visit jca-online.org.