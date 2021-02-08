Pets of the Week: Feb. 8

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where he or she can be adopted.

Spunk is sweet, 3-year-old that likes people. He’s happy snuggling during nap time, but he doesn’t care to be picked up. He has fun chasing and catching fishing-type wands toys. He’s somewhat shy, so it takes him a bit to feel confident in new situations. He’d do best with someone who can be patient and understands he needs time to feel safe. To meet Spunk, visit Humane Haven Animal Shelter at hhas.org or call 630-378-4208.

Spunk needs someone who can be patient and understands he needs time to feel safe. (Photo provided)

Benji is a 12-year-old male terrier mix who has congestive heart failure. He is on medication and he needs a loving and understanding forever home where he can live out his golden years in comfort. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Benji is a 12-year-old male terrier mix who has congestive heart failure. He is on medication and he needs a loving and understanding forever home (Photo provided)

Vixen is an adult female domestic long-hair cat who is a bit feisty. She is shy and will need someone who is very patient and willing to give her the time to come around. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Vixin is feisty and shy and will need someone who is very patient. (Photo provided)

Ziggy is a large 3-year-old male brindle terrier mix that thinks he is a giant lap dog. He is very affectionate and lovable with people, but Ziggy needs a home without other dogs. To meet him, email Stacy at stacy@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Ziggy is very affectionate and lovable with people, but he needs a home without other dog. (Photo provided)

Two-year-old Celeste was sadly found as a stray mama cat. Her kittens found forever homes and it is now her turn. She is showing her personality and curiosity more each day. She needs a quiet home where she can be a couch companion and receive gentle love and pets. To meet her, email Delonda at delonda@nawsus.org or call NAWS at 708-478-5102 to meet her. Visit nawsus.org.