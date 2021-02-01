Is viscosupplementation treatment right for your arthritis?

Comprehensive Pain and Wellness in Morris recently began offering viscosupplementation treatment, also known as lubricant joint fluid therapy.

This is a nonsurgical option for reducing pain and swelling in a joint caused by osteoarthritis.

Other area locations where residents can receive this treatment include Castello Wellness in Joliet, Hinsdale Orthopaedics (which has offices in Joliet and New Lenox) and Rezin Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, which has offices in Joliet, Morris and Ottawa.

Comprehensive Pain and Wellness explained how the treatment works in a news release.

The fluid in the treatment contains hyaluronic acid. This natural substance is found in joint cartilage and in the fluid that fills the joints. Its purpose is to lubricate and act as a shock absorber.

People with osteoarthritis often have less hyaluronic acid in their joints. This can result in pain, swelling and stiffness. The viscosupplementation treatment replaces hyaluronic acid in the joint, according to the release.

These injections help reduce symptoms by increasing the lubrication and shock-absorbing properties, according to the release.

The treatment usually involves three injections – although additional injections may be needed depending on the results. Comprehensive Pain and Wellness medical staff give the injections, according to the release.

Medicare and insurance may cover the injections, according to the release.

“We are excited to offer patients with osteoarthritis another option to achieve pain relief and to increase their activities,” Dr. Kelly Lesemann, owner of Comprehensive Pain and Wellness, said in the release.

Comprehensive Pain and Wellness is located at 107 W. Jefferson St. in Morris.

For information, visit comprehensivepainwellness.com/injections or call 815-942-8399.