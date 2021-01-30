An easy way to get a COVID-19 vaccine - not

According to news release from the Better Business Bureau, the company’s BBB Scam Tracker is getting reports of scams related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some people are reporting calls from people phishing for personal information. Others receive messages asking for money to guarantee doses of the vaccine. Still others are marketing fake vaccines.

In some cases, people are receiving emails from people claiming to represent the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

The BBB also has seen an increase in robocalls impersonating government officials. In other cases, scammers are marketing phony vaccines.

Here’s how the scammers work.

Scammers may reach out through phone calls, emails or social media. They may identify themselves as a friend, a public health official or someone from a local hospital or clinic.

The scammers might say they need information – or a fee – in order to schedule your vaccine.

Or scammers may offer low-cost vaccines through emails or apps.

But sharing information can lead to identify theft. Here are the BBB’s tips for protecting yourself against COVID-19 vaccine scams:

• Know your region’s plan for rolling out the vaccine. In the U.S., each state has its own process for distributing the vaccine. Check with your local government or health department. Understanding the process in your area and how you can expect to be contacted will help you spot a scam.

Here is the plan for Illinois: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccination-plan. People in Will County can contact the Will County Health Department for more information: willcountyhealth.org or 815-727-8480.

• Research carefully, and double-check any information about the vaccine with official news sources. Remember: None of the vaccines can be purchased online or in stores.

• Check with your doctor. If you want a vaccine early, discuss your options with your own health care provider. If you don’t have a primary care physician, contact the Will County Health Department.

• Guard your government-issued numbers. Never give out your Medicare ID number, Social Security number, health plan information or banking information to anyone you don’t know or trust.

• Think the link may be real? Double-check the URL. Scammers often buy official-looking URL domains to use in their cons. If the message claims to be from the local government, make sure the URL ends in .gov.

For information about coronavirus scams, visit BBB.org/coronavirus.