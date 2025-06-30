Will County Pets of the Week: June 30, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided )

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments.

Dovie is a 1-year-old terrier mix. She is outgoing and sweet. Dovie is friendly with other dogs and does well with children. Dovie would make a wonderful family dog. To meet Dovie, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Tonchi is a sweet 5-year-old tabby that was relinquished to NAWS when her owner moved out of the state. Despite losing her home and having her whole world fall apart, Tonchi is friendly, outgoing and confident. Tonchi will lean into people for pets and seek out all the attention she can get. She deserves a forever home where she can feel safe and loved. To meet Tonchi, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Sweet Bonnie loves to carefully jump up on people for hugs and attention. Bonnie has done well meeting other dogs and plays through the fence with her friends. She also has met children and done very well with them. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Venus was born at the end of February and has been with the shelter 10 weeks now. She is a playful, fun-loving kitten that needs a forever home. She does well with other kittens, and she has met children and done well with them, too. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.