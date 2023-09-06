5 Things to do in Will County: Joliet Airport Festival

1. Hidden Water Hunt: Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 30, Hidden Oaks Nature Center, 419 Trout Farm Road, Bolingbrook. Take a hike to search for hidden water drops featuring tips on how to conserve water and be more sustainable. Find them all and then stop by the front desk for a sweet treat. Free. All ages.

For information, visit reconnectwithnature.org.

2. Fall Village-Wide Garage Sales: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Channahon. Maps will be available beginning Thursday, both online (PDF and digital) and at the following locations in town: Village Hall, Three Rivers Library, Casey’s General Store, Feed Loft, Mac’s Country Market.

For information, visit channahon.org.

3. Cars & Guitars on Route 66: 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Van Buren Street Plaza, Joliet. Live music by The Sumthins. Car registration is $10, which directly supports the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66. First 50 cars will receive a Cars & Guitars dash plaque. Special thanks to the Rusty Nutz Car Club for its support. Family friendly free event.

For information, visit facebook.com/IllinoisRockandRollMuseum.

4. Cornerstone Art Show: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Cornerstone Services, Inc., 777 Joyce Road, Joliet. See artwork created by individuals with disabilities at Cornerstone. Tour the art studio and meet some of the artists. Pieces are for sale and proceeds benefit the artists.

For information, visit cornerstoneservices.org.

5. Joliet Airport Festival: 8 a.m. Sunday, Joliet Regional Airport, 4000 W. Jefferson St. Joliet. Pancake breakfast (8 to 10 a.m.) for purchase, classic car shows, airplane rides for $40 per person (Cessna 172). Many types of aircraft will be flying and on the ground. Food vendors for lunch. Free admission and parking.

For information, visit jolietpark.org.

