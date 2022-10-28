When is trick-or-treating? Use this guide.

Here is a listing of trick or treat and other holiday events this weekend.’

In addition, enjoy the Halloween and seasonal décor of Joliet residents by visiting the city of Joliet’s 2022 Halloween/Fall Décor Map, which is available for viewing until Nov. 1. Visit joliet.gov/our-city/residents/halloween.

Bolingbrook

Trick or treat: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday

Channahon

Trick or treat: 4 to 7 p.m.

Crest Hill

Trick or treat: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday

Frankfort

Trunk or treat: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Breidert Green Municipal lot, downtown Frankfort (Oak at Kansas Street).

Homer Glen

Trick or treat: 2 to 7:30 p.m. Monday

Joliet

Trick or treat: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday

Lockport

Trick or treat: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday

Minooka

Halloween Parade: 2 p.m. Saturday, downtown Minooka

Trick or treat: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday

Mokena

Trick or treat: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday

New Lenox

Trick or treat: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Monday

Plainfield

Spooktacular: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Trick-or-treating in downtown Plainfield. For more information, visit psacchamber.com.

Trunk or treat: 1 to 3, p.m. Saturday, Friendship Baptist church 15801 S. Route 59, Plainfield

Trick-or-treating: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday

Romeoville

Trick or treat: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday

Shorewood

Trick or treat: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday