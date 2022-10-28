When is trick-or-treating? Use this guide.

Here is a listing of trick or treat and other holiday events this weekend.’
In addition, enjoy the Halloween and seasonal décor of Joliet residents by visiting the city of Joliet’s 2022 Halloween/Fall Décor Map, which is available for viewing until Nov. 1. Visit joliet.gov/our-city/residents/halloween.
Bolingbrook
Trick or treat: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday
Channahon
Trick or treat: 4 to 7 p.m.
Crest Hill
Trick or treat: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday
Frankfort
Trunk or treat: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Breidert Green Municipal lot, downtown Frankfort (Oak at Kansas Street).
Homer Glen
Trick or treat: 2 to 7:30 p.m. Monday
Joliet
Trick or treat: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday
Lockport
Trick or treat: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday
Minooka
Halloween Parade: 2 p.m. Saturday, downtown Minooka
Trick or treat: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday
Mokena
Trick or treat: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday
New Lenox
Trick or treat: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Monday
Plainfield
Spooktacular: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Trick-or-treating in downtown Plainfield. For more information, visit psacchamber.com.
Trunk or treat: 1 to 3, p.m. Saturday, Friendship Baptist church 15801 S. Route 59, Plainfield
Trick-or-treating: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday
Romeoville
Trick or treat: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday
Shorewood
Trick or treat: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday