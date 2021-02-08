LocalLit book review: ‘Mooned’ by Norm Cowie

Last week I wrote about how I was reading werewolf humor this weekend.

However, I did not expect the book to have some really sweet moments – and end on a sweeter note.

I’m talking about Norm Cowie’s “Mooned.” I’m reading his other werewolf book “WereWoof” this weekend.

Having already read and reviewed Cowie’s vampire novel “Fang Face,” I was expecting that same type of young adult, “funsie” type of read.

Now “Mooned” did have some of that feel. But it definitely had some literary/philosophical elements, too.

Here is the Amazon description for “Mooned”: “On a full moon night, a werewolf forgets to lock up his dog and cat before turning, and when a wolf suddenly appears in the living room, naturally his pets have to investigate. But they are bitten and turn into something the world has never known … werehumans. As the were infection spreads into the country, affecting other animals, an unusual savior comes from the far North to save humanity. A dark, funny ‘tail’ full of excitement, horror and Kibbles and Bits.”

I’m not going to identify of the “unusual savior” – but I was delighted to see it when it arrived, having been a fan since childhood. Although the archeologists in “Mooned” that had been studying this creature did address the creature by a different name.

However, what was most interesting to me about “Mooned” was the characterization of Fetch and Cat (the dog and cat in the above summary), their periodic transformation into humans…er…werehumans and the relationship that developed between them during their adjustments and adventures.

I’m not going to spoil the ending by giving it away. But it was definitely bittersweet and not the ending I expected.

I was really fascinated at the way Fetch and Cat, no matter their forms, always approached the world and their experiences as a dog and a cat.

This was true in little ways and big ways, from the taste of food to missing their tails to their sense of standing on just their hind legs in their werehuman moments.

As werehumans, Cat bemoans her poor sight. Fetch bemoans his reduced ability to pick up scents. Cat carries a pack of knives to replace her claws. Fetch worries who will scratch his tummy if something happens to his human. Thumbs confuse them.

Cat, as werehuman, feels her litterbox is inadequate. Fetch worries about feeling worried – and he ponders his realization that he’s a pet.

You won’t see a dog lose any fur worrying about cancer. Or wondering what to do in retirement. Mostly because the life of dogs is already retirement…even working dogs don’t ponder their place in retirement.

Through the experiences of Fetch and Cat, readers will gain a better understanding of what it means to be human.

Yes, I recommend “Mooned.” Buy it on Amazon.

For more information about Cowie, visit normcowie.com.

