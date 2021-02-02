USF High School Art Competition: 6 students at D. 204 in Joliet won awards

Students from both Joliet Central and Joliet West high schools participated in the 2020-21 University of St. Francis High School Art Competition and received recognition at a special reception on Jan. 16.

Alana Wendel won Best of Show for painting and a $100 gift card. Her submission is titled “Layers.”

Lilia Villafor won an honorable mention for mixed media.

William Hansen, David Gonzalez, Victoria Morris and Nathaniel Ward won honorable mentions for photography.

The competition gave Illinois High School students the opportunity to win a $10,000 University of St. Francis Art & Design Scholarship, along with cash prizes, according to a news release from Joliet Township High School District 204.

Students digitally submitted pieces in this year’s virtual portion of the exhibit.

USF’s gallery will run the exhibition until Jan. 30.

View the exhibit at the University of St. Francis Art Gallery Facebook Page: facebook.com/theuniversityofstfrancisartgallery.