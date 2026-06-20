Steve Colvin’s Men In Black to play Mt. Morris Jamboree June 26

The Mt. Morris Jamboree recently announced the debut performance of Steve Colvin’s Men In Black on June 26 from 7-9 p.m. (Photo provided by Mt. Morris Jamboree)

The Mt. Morris Jamboree recently announced the debut performance of Steve Colvin’s Men In Black on June 26 from 7-9 p.m.

The Men In Black are Steve Colvin on drums, Warren Wiegratz on saxophone, Ken Kosut on piano, Hal Miller on bass and vocals and Pete Lang on trumpet, vocals and serving as director of the band.

All are lifelong, talented and highly regarded musicians who will be playing classic jazz music from Miles Davis, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Broadway show tunes, ballads, swing and various Latin styles.

Concessions for the evening will be provided by the Oregon Lions Club, which will be serving pork chop sandwiches, quarter-pound hot dogs, chips and water.

Ewe and Me Acres will host a farmers market offering fresh produce, baked goods, crafts and more every Friday from 4-8 p.m. on the campus.

Just 4 Fun ice cream and Bill’s Famous Lemonade will be there as well. Popcorn girls Emmie and Lily from the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center will likely be serving fresh popped corn uptown too. All start at 5 p.m.

Encore’s Art Gallery and the Mt. Morris Historical Museum, located in College Hall, will be open during concerts on the campus.

Bring a blanket or chair, or enjoy the benches.