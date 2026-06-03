Second downtown Plainfield business damaged in January fire won’t reopen

A second downtown Plainfield business has announced that it will not reopen its doors after being damaged in a fire in January. White Satin Bridal made the announcement on its Facebook page. The business is located at 24047 W. Lockport St., Unit 101, and is in the same building as HopScotch & Vine restaurant, which in May also announced it will not reopen. (Photo provided by the Plainfield Fire Protection District)

A second downtown Plainfield business has announced that it will not reopen its doors after being damaged in a fire in January.

White Satin Bridal made the announcement on its Facebook page. The business is located at 24047 W. Lockport St., Unit 101, and is in the same building as HopScotch & Vine restaurant, which in May also announced it will not reopen.

No one was injured in the Jan. 28 fire and all occupants of the restaurant at 24047 W. Lockport St. and neighboring businesses were safely evacuated.

The restaurant owners blamed a fryer for starting the fire, which caused an estimated $100,000 in smoke and water damage to the restaurant along with nearby businesses.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share we are unable to reopen White Satin Bridal due to the fire and the resulting damage to our store,” the post states. “Thank you for 21 years filled with the most joyous moments of saying yes to the dress. We feel so incredibly lucky to have been a part of your dress shopping experience.”

Following the fire, the shop moved to a temporary location on Main Street.

“We will be completing all pickups through the end of June at our temporary location on Main Street,” White Satin Bridal states in the post. “If you have an existing order, a paid deposit, or a question about your appointment, please reach out to us directly so we can help you personally. If you have an appointment with one of our preferred seamstresses after June 30, she will be in touch to confirm the location of your appointment.”