Taco Dále Cantina plans to open in August in downtown Oswego

Taco Dále Cantina plans to open by the end of August in the space that had previously housed Tap House Grill at 123 W. Washington St. in downtown Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

Plans for Taco Dále Cantina to open in the space that had previously housed Tap House Grill in downtown Oswego continue to move ahead.

At the July 15 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees approved $21,981 in grant funding to help offset the high building material and construction costs that exist in the current market. The village’s economic development incentive award program was established to provide financial assistance to new or expanding businesses within Oswego.

Tap House Grill, which had been at 123 W. Washington St. since 2008, on Feb. 24 closed its doors.

The owners of Taco Dále Cantina plan to construct a brand-new walk-in cooler, complete significant repairs to the existing furniture fixtures, make cosmetic renovations to the interior of the space (painting, wall/ceiling repairs), and install new exterior signage, Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty said.

Taco Dále has locations in Aurora, Batavia, Bolingbrook, Lisle and Romeoville. The cantina concept would be new.

“They are proposing what they describe as a higher end concept called Taco Dále Cantina where they would focus on not only superior food service, but also higher end food and beverages, a full service bar and also just a nice ambiance in the restaurant,” Leighty said at the meeting.

Taco Dále co-owner and president Ilda Rodriguez said the restaurant looks to set itself apart from other Mexican restaurants in Oswego.

“We know we’re going to be successful because we know what does really well with Taco Dále,” she said during the meeting.

Plans are to open the restaurant by the end of August, Rodriguez said.

Tap House Grill had announced on social media that it was closing its doors.

“We have enjoyed being a part of this town and engaging with this community for many years, and this is not the outcome we wanted,” Tap House Grill had said in announcing in a Facebook post that it was closing. “Unfortunately, with every factor impacting restaurants today, we are just not able to continue to make it work.”

The Tap House Grill franchise was created in 2006. Tap House Grill still has locations in St. Charles, Palatine, Lemont and at the Deerfield Golf Club.