Dwight’s MiKayla Chambers races to 1st in state track prelims: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Girls track and field

Class 1A State Meet: At Eastern Illinois in Charleston, Dwight’s MiKayla Chambers finished first in the 800-meter prelims in 2:17.95 to advance to Saturday’s state finals. She also finished 22nd in the 1,600. Emma Eggenberger was 26th in shot put and 32nd in discus. The 4x100 team took 31st, the 4x200 took 20th and the 4x400 was 31st.

The top-nine finishers in each event from Thursday’s preliminaries advanced to Saturday’s state finals.

Seneca‘s Lila Coleman took second in the 400 with a time of 58.10 to qualify. She also finished 33rd in the 100 and 12th in the 200. Avery Aldridge was eighth in the pole vault to move on. Emily Aldridge placed 17th pole vault and 16th in the long jump. Lily Pfeifer was 30th in the 110 hurdles and Seneca placed 45th in the 4x400 and 31st in the 4x800.

Wilmington’s McKenna Van Tilburg advanced to the finals in two events, taking sixth in the 200 and eighth in the 300 hurdles. She took 14th in the 100 and 14th in the 100 hurdles.

Peotone’s Alyssa Wollenzien was fifth in the 110 hurdles to advance to Saturday’s finals. She took 19th in the high jump. Celeste Richardson was 32nd in the 800.

Reed-Custer’s Isabella Dixon was 12th in the 400 and 25th in the pole vault. Kaitlyn Lanka was 21st in the pole vault.

Boys track and field

Lincoln-Way West finishes third in Class 3A Bloomington Sectional: Braydon McNulty qualified for state in the 100 meters and 110 hurdles. Zaven Johnson qualified in the 400 at 50.32 seconds. Hunter Spree made it to state in the 800 in 1:56.68. Nicholas Dul is heading to state in the 3,200, Anthony Lusciatti in the 300 hurdles and Benjamin DeMaertelaere in the discus. Jack Drozdek made it in the pole vault, and the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams also advanced.

Bolingbrook takes eighth in Class 3A Downers Grove North Sectional: Lemont’s Nathan Murray finished third in the 200 and won the 400. Bolingbrook finished third in the 4x100m relay, and Romeoville’s Shaun Alexander won the triple jump and finished third in the long jump.

Boys volleyball

Lockport 2, Andrew 0: The Porters won 25-14, 25-19. Lockport wins at least a share of the Southwest Suburban Conference title for the third time since 2021. Leading the way were Aiden Morgan (nine kills, three blocks), Hunter Fash (six kills, two blocks) and Antonio Fiordirosa (11 assists, seven digs).

Bolingbrook 2, Plainfield Central 1: The Raiders won 23-25, 25-18, 31-29. Sophomore Edison Ah-Yo had a Bolingbrook single-match record 27 kills.

Baseball

Gardner-South Wilmington 8, Cissna Park 1: Reed Millette struck out nine in four innings.

Andrew 4, Lockport 3: Brendan Mecher had two hits for the Porters.

Milford 12, Peotone 1 (5 inn.): Peotone was held to just one hit.

Minooka 6, Oswego East 5: Brady Kozlowski had two RBIs for Minooka.

East Moline 10, Morris 0 (5 inn.): Morris had just one hit as a team.

Plainfield North 1, Oswego 0: John Andretich and Chase Holtzman combined to strike out seven batters.

Plainfield East 9, Plainfield Central 4: Cole Sisti had a bases-clearing double to lead Plainfield Central. Plainfield East was led by Jeffrey Wheeler (4 for 4) and Victor Pietrzyk (3 for 4, two runs).

Reed-Custer 4, Grant Park 2: Christian Mounts went 4 for 4 with one RBI for Reed-Custer.

Plainfield South 6, Romeoville 1: Richard Conley went 4 for 4 for Romeoville.

Lincoln-Way East 3, Sandburg 2: Rocco Triolo had a two-run double that made the difference.

Coal City 11, Seneca 0 (5 inn.): The Irish had just one hit with Lance Cuddy not walking anyone and striking out six for Coal City.

Wilmington 14, Dwight 4: Ryan Kettman (3 for 4, four runs) and Zach Ohlund (4 for 4, six RBIs, home run) led the way for Wilmington. Jacob Wilkey went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a homer for Dwight.

Yorkville 11, Bolingbrook 2: Pharrell Weekley went 2 for 3 for Bolingbrook.