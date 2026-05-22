OTHS celebrates scholarship recipients at 2026 Honors Night

Ottawa Township High School recognized 64 seniors in the graduating class of 2026 for their awarded scholarships at its 2026 Honors Night event on Wednesday, May 6.
According to a news release from OTHS, the students received scholarships totaling more than $140,000.
“The generosity and commitment from the award and scholarship donors continue to provide a legacy for all those remembered and honored,” OTHS Principal Pat Leonard said. “We are truly grateful for all the support of our graduating seniors.”
According to the release, the faculty and staff of OTHS are grateful for the support of the families, organizations, institutions and companies who participated in creating and distributing scholarships announced during this year’s Honors Night ceremonies.
These entities helped create and distribute funds from these scholarships, prizes and awards:
Ralph Bowermaster Family Trust
Phil Schoch Trust Fund Scholarship
Ottawa Noon Rotary Club Scholarship
Ottawa Sunrise Rotary Scholarship
Personal Growth Scholarship
Catholic Daughters of America Scholarship
Margaret Remington Dingle Art Award
Don E. Morehead Scholarship
Dean L. Cashman Engineering Scholarship
Minnie and Laddie Tonielli Scholarship
Tyler “TC” Carson Memorial Scholarship
Ottawa Masonic Lodge Scholarship
Ottawa Woman’s Club OTHS Scholarship
Mary Ewers Fine Arts Scholarship
Alexander K. & Virginia G. Scherer Education Scholarship
Financial Plus Credit Union Scholarship
Vactor Manufacturing, Inc. Scholarship
Betty Hibbs Schott & Robert K. Schott Scholarship
Constellation La Salle Co. Clean Energy Scholarship
Eileen Fesco Zonta Club Scholarship
Bausch and Lomb Science Award
US Silica Scholarship
Kerry Condron “A Good Life” Scholarship
Onyx Scholarship
Ottawa American Legion Scholarship
Kate Rowe Wielgopolan Memorial Scholarship
Illinois Council of Teachers of Mathematics Award
Ali Stevenson Memorial Scholarship
Richard H. Donnocker Memorial Scholarship
Ottawa Kiwanis Key Club Scholarship
Bud Sand Memorial Scholarship
Vickie Hess Elementary Education Memorial Scholarship
Ralph Nelson Memorial Scholarship
Don Stevenson/Lions Club Memorial Scholarship
Jim Gayan Memorial Charitable Service Scholarship
Roger and June Rowe Memorial Scholarship
William J. Reagan Chemistry/Fine Arts Award
Rebecca Aten Memorial Art Scholarship
Rich Roberts Memorial Scholarship
Jennifer Rhode Memorial Scholarship
Jenan Jobst Memorial Trust Scholarship
Dr. Robert O. Lewis Memorial Scholarship
Alexander Guy William Muir Memorial Scholarship
Mark Mason Memorial Scholarship
OTHSEA Centennial Scholarship
Joseph Hohner Scholarship
Carol Hylin Memorial Scholarship
Ray and Vina Rowe Vocational/Trade School Scholarship
Jean Reuther Scholarship
Peter F. Ferracuti Future Advocate Scholarship
Ottawa Business Builders Future Entrepreneur Scholarship
OTHS Educational Foundation Academic Excellence Scholarship
Ottawa Township High School Class of 1970 Character and Leadership Scholarship
Thomas H. Moore Illinois Electric Cooperative Memorial Scholarship
Streator Onized Credit Union
Aaron M. Rick Memorial Scholarship
Tom and Lyn Henderson Scholarship
Jerry Bretag Memorial Scholarship
Richard Pope Prize
Natalie Claire Conrad Memorial Foundation Soccer Scholarship
Ken Curl Award
OTHS Booster Club Scholarship Awards
Babe Ruth Sportsmanship Award
OTHS faculty and staff recognized 19 Illinois State Scholars, eight OTHS Educational Foundation Students of the Month, three State of Illinois Seal of Biliteracy recipients, two Commendation of the Seal of Biliteracy awardees, five recipients of awards sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps, the honoree of the Bausch and Lomb Science Award and the winner of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award, in addition to the scholarship recipients.