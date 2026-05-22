OTHS celebrates scholarship recipients at 2026 Honors Night

64 OTHS graduating seniors received more than $140,000 total in scholarships and were recognized at the 2026 Honors Night event on Wednesday, May 6 in the auditorium. (Photo Provided By Ottawa Township High School)

Ottawa Township High School recognized 64 seniors in the graduating class of 2026 for their awarded scholarships at its 2026 Honors Night event on Wednesday, May 6.

According to a news release from OTHS, the students received scholarships totaling more than $140,000.

“The generosity and commitment from the award and scholarship donors continue to provide a legacy for all those remembered and honored,” OTHS Principal Pat Leonard said. “We are truly grateful for all the support of our graduating seniors.”

According to the release, the faculty and staff of OTHS are grateful for the support of the families, organizations, institutions and companies who participated in creating and distributing scholarships announced during this year’s Honors Night ceremonies.

These entities helped create and distribute funds from these scholarships, prizes and awards:

Ralph Bowermaster Family Trust

Phil Schoch Trust Fund Scholarship

Ottawa Noon Rotary Club Scholarship

Ottawa Sunrise Rotary Scholarship

Personal Growth Scholarship

Catholic Daughters of America Scholarship

Margaret Remington Dingle Art Award

Don E. Morehead Scholarship

Dean L. Cashman Engineering Scholarship

Minnie and Laddie Tonielli Scholarship

Tyler “TC” Carson Memorial Scholarship

Ottawa Masonic Lodge Scholarship

Ottawa Woman’s Club OTHS Scholarship

Mary Ewers Fine Arts Scholarship

Alexander K. & Virginia G. Scherer Education Scholarship

Financial Plus Credit Union Scholarship

Vactor Manufacturing, Inc. Scholarship

Betty Hibbs Schott & Robert K. Schott Scholarship

Constellation La Salle Co. Clean Energy Scholarship

Eileen Fesco Zonta Club Scholarship

Bausch and Lomb Science Award

US Silica Scholarship

Kerry Condron “A Good Life” Scholarship

Onyx Scholarship

Ottawa American Legion Scholarship

Kate Rowe Wielgopolan Memorial Scholarship

Illinois Council of Teachers of Mathematics Award

Ali Stevenson Memorial Scholarship

Richard H. Donnocker Memorial Scholarship

Ottawa Kiwanis Key Club Scholarship

Bud Sand Memorial Scholarship

Vickie Hess Elementary Education Memorial Scholarship

Ralph Nelson Memorial Scholarship

Don Stevenson/Lions Club Memorial Scholarship

Jim Gayan Memorial Charitable Service Scholarship

Roger and June Rowe Memorial Scholarship

William J. Reagan Chemistry/Fine Arts Award

Rebecca Aten Memorial Art Scholarship

Rich Roberts Memorial Scholarship

Jennifer Rhode Memorial Scholarship

Jenan Jobst Memorial Trust Scholarship

Dr. Robert O. Lewis Memorial Scholarship

Alexander Guy William Muir Memorial Scholarship

Mark Mason Memorial Scholarship

OTHSEA Centennial Scholarship

Joseph Hohner Scholarship

Carol Hylin Memorial Scholarship

Ray and Vina Rowe Vocational/Trade School Scholarship

Jean Reuther Scholarship

Peter F. Ferracuti Future Advocate Scholarship

Ottawa Business Builders Future Entrepreneur Scholarship

OTHS Educational Foundation Academic Excellence Scholarship

Ottawa Township High School Class of 1970 Character and Leadership Scholarship

Thomas H. Moore Illinois Electric Cooperative Memorial Scholarship

Streator Onized Credit Union

Aaron M. Rick Memorial Scholarship

Tom and Lyn Henderson Scholarship

Jerry Bretag Memorial Scholarship

Richard Pope Prize

Natalie Claire Conrad Memorial Foundation Soccer Scholarship

Ken Curl Award

OTHS Booster Club Scholarship Awards

Babe Ruth Sportsmanship Award

OTHS faculty and staff recognized 19 Illinois State Scholars, eight OTHS Educational Foundation Students of the Month, three State of Illinois Seal of Biliteracy recipients, two Commendation of the Seal of Biliteracy awardees, five recipients of awards sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps, the honoree of the Bausch and Lomb Science Award and the winner of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award, in addition to the scholarship recipients.