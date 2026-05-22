Ottawa Daughters of the American Revolution celebrates 130 years

The Illini chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a free open house for community members to celebrate its 130th anniversary at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at the Farm Ridge Township Hall, 130 Sylvan Ave., Grand Ridge.

The open house features DAR speakers. Coffee, cake and water will be served.

The Daughters of the American Revolution is a women’s service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. The organization honors current military and veterans while fostering lifelong friendships.