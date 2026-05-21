Lincoln-Way East boys track takes second at Rich Township Sectional: The Herald-News Wednesday Roundup

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Class 3A Rich Township Sectional: Lincoln-Way East finished second to Homewood-Flossmoor in the 16-team event, while Lockport was third and Lincoln-Way Central fourth.

State qualifiers for the Griffins were Kayden Smith in the 400-meter dash, Brendan Hanrahan in the 3,200 run, Charlie Palmer and Connor Coleman in the 300 hurdles, Jimeto Okafor in the shot put, Nathan Botanga in the high jump and Tebit Okwen in the triple jump.

Lockport qualifiers were Cade Huesing in the pole vault, Hamdi Ayyash in the discus, and the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams. Lincoln-Way Central qualifiers were Bryce Counihan in the 1,600, Ryan Zartler in the 3,200, and the 4x800 relay team.

Class 3A Moline Sectional: Plainfield North finished third out of 17 teams, while Minooka was fourth, Plainfield East fifth, Plainfield South sixth, Joliet West ninth, Plainfield Central 16th and Joliet Central 17th.

Class 1A Seneca Sectional: Seneca won the team title in the 18-team event with 116 points. Wilmington (63) tied for fourth, Peotone (29) was ninth and Reed-Custer (28.5) 10th.

Seneca state qualifiers were Zab Maxwell and Jesus Govea in the shot put, Govea in the discus, Noah Odum in the wheelchair shot put and discus, Brayden Simek in the high jump, Trenton Powell and Kaden Meents in the pole vault, Matt Stach in the long jump, Ethan Hassenbring in the triple jump and Liam Baima in the 1600-meter run.

For Wilmington, Billy Moore qualified in both the 100 and 200 dashes, Hunter Kaitschuck in the 110 hurdles, and the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams. Adam Murray of Peotone qualified in the high jump.

Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Sectional: Dwight finished fourth out of 18 teams. Qualifying for the Trojans were Graham Meister in the shot put and discus, Joe Faris in the 800- and 1600-meter run, Tysen Walker in the 400 dash, and Colin Bachand in the triple jump.

SOFTBALL

Plainfield Central 11, Plainfield South 1: At the Class 4A Lockport Regional, the Wildcats advanced to Friday’s title game against Lockport behind three hits from Mia Dashel and two hits each from Emma Sommerfeld and Ava Zittello (3 RBIs).

Minooka 10, Stagg 0 (5 inn.): At the Class 4A Lincoln-Way Central Regional, Addison Crumly had two home runs and four RBIs to lead the Indians into Friday’s title game, while Ava Knutsen added two hits and Emma Best struck out four in a three-hitter.

Plainfield North 11, West Aurora 1: At the Class 4A Naperville Central Regional, the Tigers advanced to Friday’s title game with the win.

Plainfield East 10, West Chicago 0 (5 inn.): At the Class 4A Oswego East Regional, Kaleigh Cawthon had three hits to lead the offense for the Bengals, while Jocelyn Cushard allowed one hit and struck out seven and also had three hits and two RBIs.

Lincoln-Way West 16, Thornton 1: At the Class 4A Homewood-Flossmoor Regional, the Warriors advanced to Friday’s title game with the win.

Lincoln-Way Central 7, Sandburg 1: At the Class 4A Lincoln-Way Central Regional, the Knights’ Jenna Lee helped her own cause by hitting a solo homer, while Bridget Barz, Hope Davis and Audrey Hennings all had two hits.

Gardner-South Wilmington 7, Dwight 0: At the Class 1A Dwight Regional, Maddie Simms fired a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts to lead the Panthers into Friday’s title game while Brynn Christensen and Liv Siano each had two hits.

GIRLS SOCCER

Plainfield North 5, East Aurora 0: At the Class 3A Naperville North Regional, the Tigers advanced to Friday’s title game with the win.

Naperville North 7, Plainfield North 0: At the Class 3A Naperville North Regional, the Cougars’ season came to an end with the loss.

Ottawa 9, Morris 0: At the Class 2A Orion Regional, Morris’ season came to an end with the loss.

BASEBALL

Joliet Catholic 10, St. Francis 0: Derek Pomatto went 3 for 3 to lead the Hilltoppers, while Nick Koontz had three RBIs.

Lincoln-Way Central 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1: Owen Novak struck out 15 and allowed just two hits in six innings for the Knights in the win. Daniel Houston was 2 for 3 with two RBIs to pace the offense.

Morris 16, Streator 6 (6 inn.): Bryce Lee had a double and three RBIs for Morris in the nonconference win, while Cade Laudeman had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs.

Normal Community 10, Lincoln-Way West 2: Jacob Howard had two of the Warriors’ four hits in the loss, one of which was a triple.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Edwardsville 12, Minooka 5: At the O’Fallon Sectional, the Indians’ season came to an end with the loss.