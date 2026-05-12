Woman allowed jail release after arrest in shooting outside Joliet bar

The front entrance of Longshots, 1609 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, seen on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Felix Sarver)

A judge allowed the jail release of a Romeoville woman charged with recklessly firing a gun in the direction of another woman near a Joliet bar.

On Monday, Will County Judge Donald DeWilkins denied a request from prosecutors to keep Latisha Roberts, 36, in jail after she was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of weapons.

DeWilkins allowed pretrial release for Roberts but ordered her to submit to electronic monitoring.

He ordered Roberts to remain confined to her home between 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day but also required her to stay at home for 24 hours on Saturday and Sunday.

Roberts is not allowed to have contact with Longshots, 1609 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.

The incident that led to Roberts’ arrest began at 2:32 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the bar.

An officer conducting patrol heard a loud noise coming from the south side of the parking and lot and saw several people running toward the entrance of the bar, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Those people indicated a “woman had a gun,” he said.

Latisha Roberts (Photo provided by Joliet Police Department)

The officer encountered Roberts entering a vehicle while holding what looked like an object in her hand, English said. The officer commanded Roberts to exit the vehicle and she complied, he said.

As officers attempted to secure the scene, a “large disturbance” involving multiple people “broke out in the parking lot,” English said.

During the incident, officers saw Dontayasia Stephens, 29, allegedly strike a man in the face, English said. Someone threw glass bottles that struck the same man, causing injuries to his face, he said.

The man was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for treatment.

Stephens later entered a vehicle and she allegedly refused repeated commands by officers to exit, English said. She later resisted efforts by officers to take her into custody and led them on a foot chase, he said.

Officers later apprehended Stephens, English said.

During the investigation, officers recovered a loaded 9 mm handgun from inside the center console area of a vehicle after Roberts provided consent to retrieve the firearm, English said.

“Roberts admitted to discharging the handgun during the disturbance, and it is believed the firearm was fired into the air,” English said.

A criminal complaint alleged Roberts fired a gun in a “reckless manner,” which endangered the bodily safety of a woman by firing the gun “in the direction” of that person.

Dontayasia Stephens (Photo provided by Joliet Police Department)

Stephens was arrested on probable cause of battery, as well as obstructing and resisting officers. Court records on Tuesday did not show formal charges against her.

Stephens is still contending with felony charges filed in 2021 that alleged she struck two women with a vehicle after officers responded to a fight in the parking lot of the former Eden Bar and Grill, 926 Gardner St., Joliet.

The restaurant closed and reopened as Tony’s Bar and Grill in 2025.

A trial setting date in Stephens’ case has been scheduled for June 17.