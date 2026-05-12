Dixon man charged in Whiteside County with fleeing police, driving on suspended license

A Dixon man faces a charge of aggravated fleeing alongside several traffic violations alleged to have occurred in March.

James W. Zacharias, 32, is charged with aggravated fleeing police, a Class 4 felony; driving on a suspended license and speeding 26-34 miles per hour over the speed limit, both misdemeanors; and one count each of disregarding a traffic control device and driving the wrong way on a one-way street, according to trial information filed Monday in Whiteside County. All offenses are alleged to have occurred on March 26.

According to the charging document, Zacharias was traveling the wrong way on West Fourth Street in Sterling, failed to stop at a red light at West Second Street and 12th Avenue in Rock Falls, was speeding, and then fled police at a speed of at least 21 miles per hour over the legal speed limit.

According to Whiteside County court records, Zacharias pleaded guilty in August 2023 and then again in January 2025 in separate cases accusing him of driving on a suspended license.

He was sentenced in both cases on Jan. 29, 2025, and was ordered to complete 24 months of supervision and 100 hours of community service. Charges of operating a motor vehicle while his registration was suspended and disregarding a stop sign, both filed in connection with the case to which he pled guilty in 2025, were dismissed.

He is to appear in court at 9 a.m. June 4.