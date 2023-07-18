Joliet woman charged with 2021 vehicle attack case arrested again

A woman charged in 2021 with striking two women with a vehicle outside of a Joliet bar was arrested Saturday after she was accused of trying to prevent her boyfriend from driving away from a residence, police said.

Dontayasia Stephens, 26, of Joliet was arrested Saturday on probable cause of obstructing a police officer. She was released from police custody on her own recognizance. She is scheduled to make a court appearance Aug. 17 regarding the incident.

In 2021, Stephens was charged with striking two women with a vehicle after officers responded to a fight in the parking lot at Eden Bar and Grill, 926 Gardner St., Joliet.

Stephen faces charges of aggravated battery with a vehicle and reckless conduct in that case, which is still pending in court.

About 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 1300 block of Arthur Avenue for a report of a disturbance, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived, they learned the disturbance involved Stephens and her boyfriend. Stephens was accused of not allowing him to leave in his vehicle.

The man tried to back the vehicle from the driveway, at which time Stephens ran behind the vehicle and sat down to prevent it from leaving, English said.

Officers were still on scene when this occurred.

The man again tried to maneuver his vehicle from the driveway and Stephens ignored officers’ commands to stop, English said.

Stephens then tried to jump into the vehicle’s open passenger window while it was in motion. She was placed into custody afterward.