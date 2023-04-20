Prosecutors seek forfeiture of car linked to Joliet shooting

Prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of a Dodge Charger they claim was used in a March 11 shooting at Eden Bar and Grill that left a 36-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.

On Thursday, a forfeiture complaint was filed by the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office that alleged a 2008 Dodge Charger was used in connection with the offense of aggravated battery and reckless discharge of a firearm at Eden Bar and Grill, 926 Gardner St., Joliet.

No arrests have been made yet over the shooting, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

At 2:41 a.m. on March 11, an officer was in a parking lot near the area when he heard about 10 shots fired in close proximity, according to the forfeiture complaint. The officer believed the shots were possibly coming from Eden Bar and Grill.

“Eden Bar and Grill has an extensive history of ‘shots fired’ calls and has been the location of numerous disturbances and aggravated battery with firearm cases,” the forfeiture complaint said.

In 2021, Alonzo Gadson, 42, of Naperville, pleaded guilty to the 2018 shooting three men during a confrontation outside Eden Bar and Grill. Dontayasia Stephens, 26, of Joliet, was charged in 2021 with striking two women with a vehicle after officers responded to a fight in the parking lot at the restaurant. Her case is still pending in court.

As the officer arrived at the restaurant in response to the March 11 shooting, he heard three more shots and then saw a Dodge Charger traveling on Doris Avenue toward him, the forfeiture complaint said.

“It was later determined that the suspect who was firing shots was in the backseat of this vehicle,” the forfeiture complaint said.

At one point, the officer was notified of a woman who was inside Eden Bar and Grill who had been shot, the forfeiture complaint said. The woman had a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

After obtaining surveillance video, officers saw the shooting outside the restaurant involved three suspects. One of those suspects was seen on video displaying a semiautomatic handgun and opening fire, aiming at the front of the business and then going inside of a Dodge Charger, the forfeiture complaint said.

Later on, Romeoville police officers and Will County sheriff’s deputies located the Dodge Charger at the busy intersection of Weber Road and Intestate 55 in Romeoville. The driver of the vehicle was detained and the vehicle was turned over to Joliet police, the forfeiture complaint said.