Will County Pets of the Week: May 11, 2026

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Vito, a sweet, loving 3-year-old terrier mix, was rescued from the streets by local animal control. He’s shy until he feels safe and then just wants to be near people, soaking up love. He gets along wonderfully with other dogs and does well with kids, making him the perfect addition to a family looking for a loyal companion. To meet Vito, eemail Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Vito, a sweet, loving 3-year-old terrier mix, was rescued from the streets by local animal control. He’s shy until he feels safe and then just wants to be near people, soaking up love. He gets along wonderfully with other dogs and does well with kids, making him the perfect addition to a family looking for a loyal companion. To meet Vito, eemail Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Seahawk is a gentle, quiet 18-month-old tabby shorthair. She arrived at NAWS pregnant and raised her four kittens, so she’s now ready for her forever home. Seahawk has a sweet, easygoing personality that makes her a wonderful fit for many types of families. She enjoys gentle pets and being close to people, but she’s also content simply sharing their space. She gets along well with other cats and is patient and relaxed around children. To meet Seahawk, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org with any questions or to meet her. Visit nawsus.org.

Seahawk is a gentle, quiet 18-month-old tabby shorthair. She arrived at NAWS pregnant and raised her four kittens, so she’s now ready for her forever home. Seahawk has a sweet, easygoing personality that makes her a wonderful fit for many types of families. She enjoys gentle pets and being close to people, but she’s also content simply sharing their space. She gets along well with other cats and is patient and relaxed around children. To meet Seahawk, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org with any questions or to meet her. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Marlo is a 5-year-old, 80-pound, muscular, very sweet Saint Bernard/pit mix, who’s lived at the humane society for more than three years. Marlo is loving, very energetic and active. She loves walks and does well with her harness. She’s a big fan of the shelter’s fenced outdoor pens, where she runs and plays with toys. Marlo adores balls: tennis balls, basketball-sized balls, giant indestruct-a-balls. Marlo needs an active, strong leader and a home without cats or dogs. Children in the home must be older because Marlo likes to jump and run. To meet Marlo, visit willcountyhumane.com follow the adoption process.

Marlo is a 5-year-old, 80-pound, muscular, very sweet Saint Bernard/pit mix, who’s lived at the humane society for more than three years. Marlo is loving, very energetic and active. She loves walks and does well with her harness. She’s a big fan of the shelter’s fenced outdoor pens, where she runs and plays with toys. Marlo adores balls: tennis balls, basketball-sized balls, giant indestruct-a-balls. Marlo needs an active, strong leader and a home without cats or dogs. Children in the home must be older because Marlo likes to jump and run. To meet Marlo, visit willcountyhumane.com follow the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Sweet Evan is 7 years old, 16 pounds and needs a home without cats and where he can relax and enjoy life. He likes pets and will rub against people or roll on their feet for attention, but he will let people know when he becomes overstimulated. He also enjoys toys, especially wand toys or catnip mice. To meet Evan, visit willcountyhumane.com follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Sweet Evan is 7 years old, 16 pounds, and needs a home without cats and where he can relax and enjoy life. He likes pets and will rub against people or roll on their feet for attention, but he will let people know when he becomes overstimulated. He also enjoys toys, especially wand toys or catnip mice. To meet Evan, visit willcountyhumane.com follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Nyla is a senior dog who loves walks and exploring the world with a happy tail and an easygoing stride. When the day winds down, she loves a cozy couch, relaxation and plenty of cuddles. Nyla is the perfect mix of active companion and laid-back best friend. To meet Nyla, email All Pets Wellness Centers at allpetswcinfo@gmail.com.

Nyla is a senior dog who loves walks and exploring the world with a happy tail and an easygoing stride. When the day winds down, she loves a cozy couch, relaxation and plenty of cuddles. Nyla is the perfect mix of active companion and laid-back best friend. To meet Nyla, email All Pets Wellness Centers at allpetswcinfo@gmail.com. (Photo provided by Will County Animal Protection Services)

Delaney is a sweet, affectionate young dog who’s shy at first but blossoms with patience and kindness. She needs a gentle owner who will give her the time and reassurance she needs to come out of her shell and show her true personality. To meet Delaney, email All Pets Wellness Centers at allpetswcinfo@gmail.com.

Delaney is a sweet, affectionate young dog who’s shy at first but blossoms with patience and kindness. She needs a gentle owner who will give her the time and reassurance she needs to come out of her shell and show her true personality. To meet Delaney, email All Pets Wellness Centers at allpetswcinfo@gmail.com. (Photo provided by Will County Animal Protection Services)

Sweet Tiberius likes a quiet life of eating and playing. He’s a mixture of curious and calm, who spends his days with naps and playful wrestles with his brother, Kilorn, so they should be adopted together. Tiberius does well with other cats, dogs, and kids, making him perfect for any home. To meet Tiberius, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.

Sweet Tiberius likes a quiet life of eating and playing. He’s a mixture of curious and calm, who spends his days with naps and playful wrestles with his brother, Kilorn, so they should be adopted together. Tiberius does well with other cats, dogs, and kids, making him perfect for any home. To meet Tiberius, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Playful Shamrock is full of energy and loves all kinds of toys. She’s super friendly, social and loves to play but is just as happy to curl up for a cozy nap. Shamrock is easygoing, adaptable and does well with cats, dogs and kids. Shamrock should fit right into almost any home. To meet Shamrock, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.