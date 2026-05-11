Minooka High School Names Eight Student of the Term Honorees

Eight Minooka Community High School Students of the Term honorees were recognized in the school cafeteria on Thursday, May 7, for classroom excellence, improvement, and character. Pictured are junior Jocelyn Ortiz, junior Benjamin Pierce, freshman Katelyn Muntwyler, sophomore Allison Pineda, senior Addison Davis, freshman Brooklynn Young, senior Olivia McGraw, and sophomore Kathryn Brown. The students were nominated by teachers across all departments and celebrated at a recognition breakfast. (Photo Provided By Minooka Community High School)

Eight Minooka Community High School students gathered for a recognition breakfast Thursday, May 7, to be honored for achievements that spanned every corner of the building — from mathematics to music, from freshman year to senior year.

The Student of the Term program, held four times yearly, honors one student per department based on teacher nominations. Students earn the distinction for classroom excellence, significant improvement, character, or exceptional contributions to their learning community.

The honorees spanned all four grade levels, each nominated by teachers who recognized their exceptional effort and character.

Freshmen: Katelyn Muntwyler earned recognition in mathematics, nominated by Drew Kooi. Brooklynn Young was honored in social studies, nominated by Ashley Tutt.

Sophomores: Allison Pineda received recognition in PE/Health/Driver Education, nominated by Alison Kelly. Kathryn Brown was honored in World Language/Music/Art, nominated by Dana Becker.

Juniors: Jocelyn Ortiz earned recognition in career and technical education, nominated by Julie Ziel. Benjamin Pierce was honored in English, nominated by Dr. JaRita Steward.

Seniors: Addison Davis received recognition in science, nominated by Amy Kelly. Olivia McGraw was honored in special education, nominated by Brendan Acosta.

The recognition breakfast brought together the eight honorees, their families, and the teachers who nominated them — a moment to celebrate not just grades or test scores, but the kind of effort and character that shapes a school community. Minooka will recognize its next group of Student of the Term honorees in the fall, continuing a tradition that acknowledges student achievement four times each academic year.