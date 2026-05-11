Ottawa man charged with drug delivery after March raid

An Ottawa man faces up to 15 years if convicted of a charge filed after a March drug raid. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Local)

An Ottawa man faces up to 15 years if convicted of a charge filed after a March drug raid.

Houston Rios, 43, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team said in a Monday news release.

The charge is a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years in prison. The charge was filed by the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office following a search warrant executed at Rios’ residence on March 15, 2026.

TRIDENT agents, Ottawa Police, and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant.

Rios was granted pre-trial release with conditions.