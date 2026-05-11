Oglesby’s ‘Bark in the Park’ returns with dogs, vendors and games

The city of Oglesby will hold its third annual “Bark in the Park” event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at LeHigh Park, 900 E. Walnut St., Oglesby.
The event features a doggie cake walk, various pet vendors, dog agility equipment, pet and owner caricature drawings, and storytime with the Oglesby Public Library. “Bark in the Park” also includes a “Stuff ‘Em Behrs” to create stuffed animals. Food will be served by a food truck. Lemon shake-ups will also be available to buy.
For more information, call 815-883-3389.