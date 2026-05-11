Oglesby’s ‘Bark in the Park’ returns with dogs, vendors and games

Vendors line up at Bark in the Park at Lehigh Park in Oglesby, an event all about dogs, featuring vendors, photo opportunities and demonstrations. (Maribeth Wilson)

The city of Oglesby will hold its third annual “Bark in the Park” event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at LeHigh Park, 900 E. Walnut St., Oglesby.

The event features a doggie cake walk, various pet vendors, dog agility equipment, pet and owner caricature drawings, and storytime with the Oglesby Public Library. “Bark in the Park” also includes a “Stuff ‘Em Behrs” to create stuffed animals. Food will be served by a food truck. Lemon shake-ups will also be available to buy.

For more information, call 815-883-3389.