4-year-old flown after bicycle, vehicle collide on U.S. 30 near Morrison

A 4-year-old child was flown for medical treatment Saturday after the child’s bicycle collided with a vehicle on U.S. 30 between Morrison and Sterling.

Whiteside County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about 11:45 a.m. Saturday to a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle on U.S. 30 near Blue Goose Road, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said.

Booker said deputies immediately began life-saving measures and secured the scene while emergency medical personnel responded.

According to preliminary witness statements and the initial investigation, the child was riding a bicycle down the driveway of a nearby residence and entered the roadway, Booker said in a news release issued Monday.

A vehicle traveling east on U.S. 30 was unable to come to a complete stop before the child collided with the passenger side of the vehicle, Booker said.

OSF Life Flight responded to the scene and took the child to an area hospital for medical treatment. Booker said information about the extent of the child’s injuries is not being released at this time.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating fully with the investigation, Booker said.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Illinois State Police, Morrison Police Department, Morrison EMS, Morrison Fire Department and OSF Life Flight.

The crash remains under investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available and when appropriate to do so, Booker said.