Anthony’s Pub in Joliet made ‘independent decision’ to close restaurant, city officials say

Anthony's Restaurant and Pub, 3151 Voyager Lane, Joliet, announced Saturday would be its last night in business. (Shaw Local file photo by Eric Ginnard)

Anthony’s Restaurant and Pub made an “independent decision” to close following an agreement between the city and the restaurant to move closing time to 11 p.m., city officials said.

The Joliet restaurant announced Saturday night would be its last night in business, about a week after the fatal shooting of Aaron Lee Vidales Jr., 31, of Joliet, at a parking lot next to the establishment.

In the same weekend, a security guard at Anthony’s was struck in the face and bit during an altercation with two patrons, police said.

Other incidents involving police being called to the business also have occurred in recent years.

On Monday, Sydney Thompson, the city’s spokeswoman, said the city did not revoke any licenses or permits associated with Anthony’s Restaurant & Pub.

“Following recent events at the establishment, the city and the owners of Anthony’s reached an agreement for the restaurant to cease operations daily by 11 p.m.,” Thompson said.

The owners “subsequently made the independent decision to close the restaurant permanently,” Thompson said.