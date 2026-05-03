Joliet police investigating homicide near Louis Joliet Mall

Joliet police squad vehicle near Osaka restaurant near the Louis Joliet Mall area on Sunday, May 3, 2026. (Felix Sarver)

Joliet police officers responded to a homicide on Sunday morning out by the area of Louis Joliet Mall.

At 1:51 a.m., an officer in the area of Anthony’s Restaurant and Pub, in the 3100 block of Voyager Lane, heard multiple gunshots coming from the nearby Dollar Tree parking lot in the 2900 block of Colorado Avenue, Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Officers immediately responded and found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, English said.

He was taken by the Joliet Fire Department to Saint Joseph Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, English said.

Officers conducted a canvass of the area and detectives and crime scene investigators continue to investigate, he said.

Officers recovered multiple spent shell casings and a handgun in the parking lot, English said.

Two unoccupied vehicles and the south side of Rise Dispensary, in the 2900 block of Colorado Avenue, were struck by gunfire, he said.

Crime scene investigators in the parking lot of Dollar Tree and Osaka restaurant near the Louis Joliet Mall area on Sunday, May 3, 2026. (Felix Sarver)

“This investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to determine the events leading up to the shooting and a possible motive. No one is currently in custody,” English said.

The victim’s identity, as well as the official cause and manner of death, will be determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with video footage or information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at 815-724-3020.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further information.