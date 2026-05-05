2 arrests after security guard attacked at Anthony’s bar in Joliet, police say

A security guard at Anthony’s Restaurant & Pub in Joliet was struck in the face and bit during an altercation with two patrons, police said.

At 1:41 a.m. Saturday, an officer on foot patrol at Anthony’s Restaurant and Pub, 3151 Voyager Lane, was alerted to a disturbance, said Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The officer learned a security guard approached Derrick Jones, 35, of Plainfield, who appeared to be “asleep and intoxicated inside the bar,” English said.

The security guard asked Jones to leave, English said.

During the interaction, Jones’ sister, Jacotia Dockins, 31, Chicago, allegedly “struck the security guard in the face,” English said.

“It is further alleged that Jones bit the guard on the torso during the altercation,” English said.

Additional security personnel “intervened and separated those involved,” English said.

Jones and Dockins were taken into custody on probable cause of battery and criminal trespass to property.

Both were booked at the Joliet Police Department and then given a notice to appear in court on May 22.