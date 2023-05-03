Joliet’s Rock Run Crossings rebranded ‘super-regional’ project

Cullinan Properties has rebranded what it calls its “super-regional project” in Joliet, giving it a name that executives say better reflects the potential tenant mix.

The 309-acre project formerly known as Rock Run Crossings now is called Rock Run Collection.

The announcement this week of a new name does not come with the naming of any more potential tenants for the development near the crossing of Interstates 55 and 80. However, Cullinan CEO Matthew Beverly said that will come later this year.

Beverly said there has been “huge interest” in the site and a number of future tenants are in in a final stage of lease negotiations. The new name reflects the future tenant mix as well as the variety of attractions that will be at the site once it is fully developed, he said.

“We have been very reluctant to announce only because our development and site plans have been changing,” Beverly said. “We want to get the right tenant mix, layout and phasing.”

Cullinan Properties developed this rendering showing an aerial view of what the future Rock Run Collection development in Joliet may look like. (Provided by Cullinan Properties)

Potential tenants also are unwilling to commit until the completion of a new interchange at Route 59, which will create access to the site, he said. The interchange is scheduled for completion in 2024.

“No one is going to open their doors until they see that interchange is open and operating,” Beverly said.

Cullinan calls the development a “super-regional project” because of its interstate-crossing location and the potential market from which it will draw. Beverly said future tenants could expect customers making as much as a two-hour drive to get there.

Rock Run Collection does have one big tenant coming for sure.

Hollywood Casino Joliet is moving its Joliet casino to the site, which was announced last year. The Illinois Gaming Board last week approved the relocation of the casino.

Cullinan also has begun grading land for a 570-unit apartment complex that is the residential component of the project designed to be a mix of living, working, shopping and playing.

Excavation work seen in 2022 at the Rock Run Collection development in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Still, those are the only two named projects announced since a ceremonial groundbreaking four years ago when Cullinan announced a Regal Cinema theater would be built on the site. There has been no construction of the theater.

But Beverly said there will be announcements, including another big entertainment venue.

“We have a large entertainment component that we’re negotiating with now that requires major capital,” he said.

Cullinan envisions Rock Run Collection as a place where people will come for a day or for a weekend. Hotels also are planned.

About half of the 1 million square feet of future development is assigned for retailers and restaurants.