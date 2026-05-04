Will County Pets of the Week: May 4, 2026

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Leona is a gentle, loving 9-month-old hound mix. She was rescued with her littermates in Texas and is currently in foster care. Leona is shy at first, but shows her playfulness once she warms up. Leona needs a family to guide her, love her, and continue her learning as she grows. With the right family, she will absolutely blossom. To meet Leona, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Leona is a gentle, loving 9-month-old hound mix. She was rescued with her littermates in Texas and is currently in foster care. Leona is shy at first, but shows her playfulness once she warms up. Leona needs a family to guide her, love her, and continue her learning as she grows. With the right family, she will absolutely blossom. To meet Leona, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Delilah is a sweet 3-year-old cat that is confident and comfortable around people. She jumps up to greet visitors, hoping for love and attention. She is quite a little biscuit maker, too. Delilah will make a gentle, engaging and affectionate kitty friend. Do meet Delilah, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Delilah is a sweet 3-year-old cat that is confident and comfortable around people. She jumps up to greet visitors, hoping for love and attention. She is quite a little biscuit maker, too. Delilah will make a gentle, engaging and affectionate kitty friend. Do meet Delilah, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Ted is a 4-year-old, 20-pound beagle who came to the humane society from a hoarding situation. He is timid, nervous, and needs extra time to adjust to new surroundings – but he is starting to come out of his shell and showing his goofy and playful side. Ted also needs extra help with potty training, an owner with prior beagle experience and a fenced hard. He is dog-friendly and a typical mischievous beagle once he’s comfortable. To meet Ted, visit the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Ted is a 4-year-old, 20-pound beagle who came to the humane society from a hoarding situation. He is timid, nervous, and needs extra time to adjust to new surroundings – but he is starting to come out of his shell and showing his goofy and playful side. Ted also needs extra help with potty training, an owner with prior beagle experience and a fenced hard. He is dog-friendly and a typical mischievous beagle once he’s comfortable. To meet Ted, visit the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Samantha is a sweet 10-year-old calico, whose owner loved her very much and gave her wonderful care until Samantha’s owner passed away. Samantha enjoys pets and lounging on fluffy blankets. She previously lived with a chill, small dog and did well. We are still working on cat introductions. To meet Samantha, visit the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Samantha is a sweet 10-year-old calico, whose owner loved her very much and gave her wonderful care until Samantha’s owner passed away. Samantha enjoys pets and lounging on fluffy blankets. She previously lived with a chill, small dog and did well. We are still working on cat introductions. To meet Samantha, visit the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Clover is a red marble tabby who loves attention and wants to be the center of everyone’s world. She’s a serious foodie and an expert cuddler. Whenever someone sits or lies down, Clover is there, making herself comfy. Clover is sweet, snuggly, full of personality, and does well with cats, dogs and kids. To meet Clover, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.

Clover is a red marble tabby who loves attention and wants to be the center of everyone’s world. She’s a serious foodie and an expert cuddler. Whenever someone sits or lies down, Clover is there, making herself comfy. Clover is sweet, snuggly, full of personality, and does well with cats, dogs and kids. To meet Clover, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Funnel Cake is sweet, fluffy and playful. He’s always ready to explore, chase toys, and bring nonstop fun, but he loves a good snuggle, too. He does well with cats, dogs and kids. To meet Funnel Cake, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.