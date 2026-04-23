Longtime downtown Lockport restaurant closes

State Street Restaurant and Pizza has closed after 31 years, the restaurant recently announced on Facebook. (Photo provided by State Street Restaurant and Pizza)

State Street Restaurant and Pizza in Lockport has closed after 31 years, the restaurant recently announced on Facebook.

“What began as a small dream turned into something far greater than we could have ever imagined-thanks to all of you. Your support, loyalty, and the countless memories shared within these walls have meant everything to us,” the owners said in an April 20 post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“We’ve celebrated milestones, watched families grow, and built friendships that will last a lifetime. We are deeply grateful for every customer who walked through our doors, every staff member who became family, and every moment that made this journey so special,” the statement said.

State Street Restaurant, located at 1118 S. State St., was known for its wide variety of sandwiches, including hot and cold subs, paninis, hot dogs, poor boys, burgers and wraps.

The restaurant also offered various pizzas, nachos, ribs, chicken, appetizers such as stuffed avocado, a menu of Polish specialities (such as pierogies, stuffed cabbage and potato pancakes) and a catering menu.