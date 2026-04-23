Qualified applicants sought for chief county assessment officer position

Lake County is seeking qualified applicants to fill the position of the chief county assessment officer following the retirement announcement of current Chief County Assessment Officer Robert Glueckert.

The chief county assessment officer oversees property assessments for Lake County’s real estate parcels, ensuring fair taxation and educating residents about property assessment practices. This position is vital to ensure that property taxes are assessed fairly, which directly affects local funding for schools and other taxing entities, infrastructure and public services.

Led by the CCAO, the Chief County Assessment Office coordinates all property assessment activities in accordance with the Illinois Property Tax Code. Specifically, this office has four areas of responsibility: approving exemption applications and auditing existing exemptions; validating and updating property ownership records; supporting the Board of Review; and the Geographic Information Services Division, which provides support for Lake County’s land records system and facilitates enterprise-wide GIS.

To be eligible for this position, all individuals must pass the state-wide Supervisor of Assessments exam. For interested applicants who have not taken and passed the exam, one will be offered at 1 p.m. May 7 at the Lake County Central Permit Facility, Room 2220, 500 W. Winchester Road, Libertyville.

The exam is being held and performed by the Illinois Department of Revenue, as requested by Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart. The individual appointed as the Chief County Assessment Officer will serve a four-year term.

Individuals can read more about the position’s responsibilities and qualifications and apply at the Lake County website. The deadline to apply is May 15.

To register for the exam and obtain an application form, contact Cindy Crawford, exam coordinator, at 847-377-2201 or ccrawford@lakecountyil.gov.