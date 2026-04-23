Northwestern Medicine Grayslake Outpatient Center continues to expand

The Pavilion C entrance of the NM Grayslake Outpatient Center. The Northwestern Medicine Grayslake Outpatient Center continues to evolve as one of Lake County’s most comprehensive neighborhood medical hubs, delivering academic-level care in a convenient, community-based setting. (Photo provided by Northwestern Medicine)

The Northwestern Medicine Grayslake Outpatient Center continues to evolve as one of Lake County’s most comprehensive neighborhood medical hubs, delivering academic-level care in a convenient, community-based setting.

The campus brings together primary care, interventional radiology, same-day surgery, pediatrics, orthopedics, gastroenterology, pulmonology, rheumatology, women’s health, cancer care, imaging, laboratory services, a 24/7 emergency center, a nononcology infusion clinic and much more, all supported by connections to Northwestern Medicine Catherine Gratz Griffin Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Since opening in 2004, the 450,000-square-foot facility has played a role in expanding access to high-quality care for Lake County residents.

Originally home to a small group of physicians and specialists, the campus quickly expanded with the addition of a 24/7 emergency department, followed by the opening of the cancer center in 2010.

Today, the Grayslake Outpatient Center houses more than 40 clinical departments, reflecting sustained growth and strategic investment.

Advanced imaging capabilities are a cornerstone of the campus’s continued expansion. The center now offers PET scanning with dedicated cardiac PET, cardiac MRI services, new CT scanners that provide expanded imaging capabilities, including Cardiac CTA, coronary calcium scoring, and CT lung screening. These technologies support earlier detection, enhanced diagnostic accuracy, and more proactive patient care.

Gastroenterology services have also grown significantly, with expanded endoscopy capacity designed to meet increasing regional demand while improving patient comfort and efficiency. Specialty services continue to flourish across the campus.

Orthopedics remains a premier destination for subspecialty care, supported by advanced imaging and state-of-the-art operating rooms for conditions such as joint disease, sports injuries and spine conditions. Pulmonary and thoracic care is available at the Grayslake Outpatient Center from the nationally recognized Northwestern Medicine’s Canning Thoracic Institute.

The around-the-clock Emergency Department, staffed by board-certified emergency physicians are equipped with 14 treatment bays. An on-site ambulance allows for rapid transfer to Northwestern Medicine Catherine Gratz Griffin Lake Forest Hospital when higher-level care is needed. Recent expansions at Lake Forest Hospital, including enhanced imaging, have improved throughput for transferred patients and strengthened emergency response across the region.

The comprehensive imaging center provides MRI, CT, ultrasound, 3D mammography, bone densitometry, ABUS and stereotactic biopsy, supporting timely diagnosis and cancer detection. Women’s health services integrate systemwide breast imaging standards, bringing academic-caliber screening and diagnostics closer to home.

Pediatric care is enhanced through the on-campus Lurie Children’s Outpatient Center, giving families access to pediatric subspecialists without traveling to Chicago. The campus also addresses community mental health needs through a partnership with The Josselyn Center, helping reduce barriers to timely behavioral health care.

For patients like retired physician Aaron Dworin, these advancements translate into meaningful benefits. After undergoing a complex outpatient vascular procedure once available only in hospitals by interventional radiologist Elias Hohlastos, MD, he was able to return home within hours – an experience that reflects the campus’s ability to deliver advanced, university-level care in a welcoming outpatient setting.

“The fact that I had university-level care in a lovely, warm environment was terrific,” Dworin said in a news release. “I didn’t have to worry about parking or logistics, I simply walked in, had the procedure using the latest technologies with a highly trained specialist, and was able to go right home after.”

Together, these advancements position the Northwestern Medicine Grayslake Outpatient Center as a regional gateway for high-quality, accessible care — combining the depth of an academic medical system with the convenience of care close to home.

For information, visit www.nm.org.