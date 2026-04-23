Six Flags Great America opens Apri 25 for 50th anniversary season

Six Flags Great America officially opens for the 2026 season on April 25, launching a milestone year as the theme park celebrates 50 years of thrills, family fun and unforgettable memories. (BRANDEN MORRIS)

Six Flags Great America officially opens for the 2026 season on April 25, launching a milestone year as the theme park celebrates 50 years of thrills, family fun and unforgettable memories.

The season features a summerlong 50th Anniversary Celebration running June 20 through Aug. 9, offering special entertainment, limited-time menu items, nostalgic experiences and new reasons to celebrate the park’s five-decade legacy.

“Opening day is always exciting, but kicking off our 50th anniversary season makes this year truly special,” said Hardeep Lall, park manager of Six Flags Great America. “For decades, Six Flags Great America has been a place where families, friends and communities come together. Guests have made unforgettable memories here, and this season will honor that legacy while creating new moments for guests.”

Beginning April 25, guests can enjoy returning favorite rides and attractions across the park, while anticipation builds toward the 50th Anniversary Celebration. The summer-long event beginning June 20 will feature an all-new nighttime spectacular, nightly drone show, legacy museum with historic artifacts, anniversary brick program, exclusive merchandise, specialty food and beverage offerings inspired by the park’s history, and themed experiences designed to take guests through five decades of thrills.

First opening as Marriott’s Great America in 1976, the park has evolved into one of the Midwest’s premier entertainment destinations, blending classic attractions with cutting‑edge thrills. From the double‑decker Columbia Carousel to the park’s newest record-breaking coaster, Wrath of Rakshasa, Six Flags Great America continues to deliver experiences that resonate with generations of guests.

The park’s 50th Anniversary Celebration will launch June 20 and run through Aug. 9, offering a can’t‑miss summertime event for longtime fans and first‑time visitors alike.

For information on this season and the 50th Anniversary Celebration, visit sixflags.com/greatamerica.