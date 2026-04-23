Antioch Traveling Closet to host giveaway

Antioch Traveling Closet will host a clothing and toiletry giveaway from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 26.

This event is for residents of Antioch, Fox Lake, Ingleside, Millburn, Third Lake, Lake Villa, Lindenhurst, Volo, Spring Grove, Round Lake, Richmond, Johnsburg, and Grayslake.

It will take place at 311 W. Depot St. in Antioch.

A valid driver’s license or state ID from one of the towns listed above is required. Leases and utility bills are not accepted.

For the past 12 years, Antioch Traveling Closet has served families throughout Lake and McHenry counties by providing clothing, shoes, school supplies, toiletries, and cleaning supplies at our monthly giveaways – completely free of charge.

In addition to essential items, the organization also offers free haircuts at each giveaway, thanks to the generosity of volunteer hairstylists who donate their time and talent. On average, they serve between 120 and 140 individuals each month.

Antioch Traveling Closet also partners with many local schools to support students in need of clothing, hygiene items and other basic necessities so they can feel confident and prepared.

The organization is not government-funded and relies entirely on the generosity of local businesses and community donations to continue its mission.

Volunteers are truly the heart of the organization. The majority have full-time jobs – many in education – and still dedicate their time to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

During the holiday season, Antioch Traveling Closet partners with Good Family Tattoo in Lake Villa for their annual “Toys for Tats” event. Held on a Saturday in December, community members bring a brand-new toy or a $25 donation in exchange for the chance to spin a prize wheel for a free piercing or tattoo gift certificates valued at $50, $100, or $300. In just eight hours, this event collected over $15,000 worth of toys.

Antioch Traveling Closet works closely with social workers at local schools to invite families with the greatest need to a private holiday giveaway. These families are able to select gifts for their children, and Antioch Traveling Closet wraps the presents for them.

In 2025 alone, the organization helped over 300 families with brand-new toys. Any remaining toys were donated to the Waukegan Police Department to distribute to local shelters, ensuring that even more families experienced the joy of the holiday season.