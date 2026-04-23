One-of-a-kind dog ready to take sweet personality to new home

Gipsy is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for April 23, 2026. (Photo by Jenny Ventouras for Save-A-Pet)

Gipsy says, “One blue eye, one brown eye, husky fur and coloring with a basset hound body. Look at my front legs … You won’t find another dog looking like me!

“I have a great smile, and if you talk to me, I’m always all ears. Look at my face, always perfect when they want to take a picture of me. I also sit nicely for a treat. Best feature is my sweet personality, ready to make new friends and hopefully find a family soon.”

This basset hound/husky mix (best guess) is about 2½ years old. She is spayed, up to date on shots, tested negative for heartworm with preventative and is microchipped.

Adoption appointments and walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions require an approved adoption application.

For information or to complete an online application, visit saveapetil.org/adopt.