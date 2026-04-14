Providence dominates IC Catholic in baseball: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

Baseball

Providence 8, IC Catholic 1: Sam Webb (2 for 3, HR, four RBI) and Bryce Tencza (2 for 3, HR) led the way for the Celtics.

Plainfield North 9, Joliet Central 1: Chase Holtzman struck out 10 for the Tigers while Jackson Schlott had a three-run RBI single.

Joliet West 9, Bolingbrook 0: Maddux Chiquito gave up just one hit and one walk while striking out 12 on the mound for the Tigers.

Morris 8, La Salle-Peru 2: Brycen Johnson went 2 for 2 with two RBIs to lead Morris.

Lemont 20, Hillcrest 0 (2 inn.): Zane Schneider (3 for 3, four RBI, three runs, HR) and Luke Marusarz (2 for 3, four RBIs, three runs, HR) led the 13 hit day for Lemont. Carson Caruso had a two-inning no-hitter.

Lincoln-Way West 3, Lincoln-Way East 1: Lincoln-Way West was led by Kellen Schulte’s six strikeout complete game on the mound. Jacob Howard hit a home run while Jackson Mansker had two RBIs. Keegan Crabtree had two hits for the Griffins.

Reed-Custer 4, Manteno 3: Chase Isaac won the game on a walk-off single, his second hit of the day. Cole Yeates hit a home run.

Marian Catholic 8, Joliet Catholic 4: JCA outhit Marian 9-8, but committed four errors in the loss. AJ Perez went 2 for 4 for the Hilltoppers.

Coal City 4, Peotone 0: Connor henline gave up just one hit and one walk while striking out 13 for Coal City. Carter Nicholson hit a home run.

Plainfield Central 8, Oswego East 5: Six Wildcats put up hits with Ryder Sisti going 2-for-2 with one RBI.

Plainfield East 12, Oswego 10: Mavin Christensen (2 for 3, three RBIs), and Jeremiah Schmidt (three-RBI double) led the effort for the Bengals.

Minooka 10, Plainfield South 0 (5 inn.): Joey Rutz and Dane Valade combined to give up one hit and no runs on the mound for Minooka. The offense was led by Rhett Harris (2 for 3, two RBIs).

Lockport 6, Sandburg 1: Austin Winge tossed a complete game one-hitter. Adam Kozak had a two-run home run.

Lincoln-Way Central 4, Stagg 3: Owen Novak struck out seven in six innings while Tyler Arnold went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Softball

Oswego 14, Bolingbrook 1: The Raiders managed just three hits on offense.

Seneca 10, Midland 0 (5 inn.): Hayden Pfeifer struck out 12 without allowing a walk and gave up just three hits. Graysen Provance (3 for 4, three runs), Emma Mino (4 for 4, three runs, four RBIs), Lexie Buis (2 for 4, two RBIs) and Tessa Krull (2 for 3, two RBIs, HR) led the offense.

Lemont dominates Hillcrest in doubleheader: Lemont won the first game 16-0 and the second game 10-0.

Homewood-Flossmoor 8, Lincoln-Way Central 6: Bridget Barz went 2 for 3 with one RBI for the Knights.

Manteno 5, Reed-Custer 3: Amber Syc (2 for 3, two RBIs, HR) led the Comets.

Yorkville 7, Minooka 6: Ava Carlson went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a home run to lead Minooka.

Morris 12, Rochelle 2 (5 inn.): Tessa Cryder gave up two hits with one earned run while striking out nine. Alyssa Jepson went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Oswego East 5, Plainfield North 4: Taylor Franks went 2 for 4, both doubles, to lead the Tigers.

Coal City 6, Peotone 4: The Coalers scored all six runs in the sixth inning to complete and impressive rally. Masyn Kruder struck out 10 from the circle for Coal City. Sophie Klawitter struck out 12 and was nearly perfect until the sixth inning for Peotone.

Plainfield Central 10, Romeoville 0 (6 inn.): Kaylynn Howe gave up just two hits while striking out six. Emma Sommerfeld hit a three-run home run in fifth while seven players had multi-hit games.

Plainfield East 19, Joliet Central 0 (4 inn.): Jocelyn Cushard tossed a four-inning perfect game with 11 strikeouts. Giselle Ascencio had a bases-clearing double while Marie Marcum went 2 for 2 with three RBIs.

Joliet West 4, Plainfield South 2: Caitlin Jadron went 2 for 3 for Joliet West. Katelyn Senese hit a home run for the Cougars.

Boys track and field

Coal City wins multi-team meet at Seneca: Logan Natyshok won the 100m at 11.31 seconds. Seneca won the 4x200 relay at 1:36.40.

Girls track and field

Seneca wins Multi-Team home Meet: Lila Coleman won the 100m with a time of 12.84 seconds to lead the way. Carmella Ferrara of Coal City won the 400m at 1:09.82.

Girls soccer

Wheaton Warrenville South 3, Minooka 0: The Indians took a challenging loss in the Body Armor Series.

Boys volleyball

Lincoln-Way Central 2, Joliet Catholic 1: The Knights won the contest 24-26, 25-17, 25-22.

Badminton

Plainfield South 11, Bolingbrook 4: The Cougars also won the JV game (12-3) while the Raiders won the freshman game (9-6).