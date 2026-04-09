Dwight edges Gardner-South Wilmington in baseball: The Herald-News Wednesday Roundup

Baseball

Dwight 7, Gardner-South Wilmington 3: Ayden Colllom struck out seven without allowing a hit in three innings of relief while Jacob Wilkey went 2-for-3 with two runs.

Lockport 11, Homewood-Flossmoor 1: David Kundrat led the way with a grand slam and 6 RBI. Three pitchers combined to give up just three hits.

Lincoln-Way West 21, Stagg 11 (6 inn.): Jackson Mansker (four hits, three RBI), Michael Pettit (HR, four RBI), Jacob Howard (HR, three RBI), Max Silic (three RBI) and Luke Stoner (three RBI) put up massive performances.

Lemont 8, Montini 7: Lemont scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to complete a magical comeback.

Softball

Lockport 13, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1 (5 inn.): Alexis VanderTuuk (2-for-3, three RBI) and Sophia Hutera (grand slam) led the way.

Hinsdale South 12, Plainfield Central 11: Plainfield Central scored four in the seventh, but the comeback came up just short. Emma Sommerfeld (3-for-3, three RBI, three runs) and Maeve Carlton (4-for-5, five RBI, two HR) led the way for the Wildcats.

Plainfield East 15, Geneva 5 (6 inn.): Kyleigh Schrader struck out 11 from the circle. Jocelyn Cushard went 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs and four RBI. Marie Marcum (2-for-4, three RBI) and Grace Kelliher (2-for-3, four RBI) also had big days.

Reed-Custer 3, Clifton Central 2: Amber Syc went 3-for-4 to lead the Reed-Custer offense.

Lincoln-Way East 16, Stagg 1 (4 inn.): Anie Balta had two home runs with Charlotte Hickling and Monica Hickey also hitting homers.

Wilmington 22, Plainfield South 3 (4 inn.): Keeley Walsh (4-for-5, three RBI), Molly Southall (4-for-4, three runs), Nina Egizio (3-for-4, three RBI), and Emilie Strong (3-for-4, four RBI)

Boys track and field

Joliet West finishes second at Oswego East tri: Christopher Williams won the 100m with a time of 11.07.

Peotone finishes third at Manteno tri: The Blue Devils’ 4x800 team finished first at 11:06.63.

Girls track and field

Joliet Central finishes second at Yorkville: Madison King won the 800m at 2:23.09.

Peotone finishes third at Manteno tri: Avery Lenz finished second at the 200m at 28.89, 0.23 seconds out of first.

Girls soccer

Ottawa 5, Morris 1: Morris hung tight early before Ottawa surged late.

Lockport 8, Addison Trail 0: The Porters had no trouble in this non-conference battle.