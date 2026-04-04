Lockport wins boys volleyball pool at Argo Invite: The Herald-News Friday Roundup

Boys volleyball

Lockport wins pool at Argo Invitational: The Porters swept Hancock 25-11, 25-12 and Stagg 25-18, 25-18. Ryan Beaumont had 10 kills in the Hancock game while Antonio Fiordirosa had nine assists the same game. Austin Williams had five kills and two blocks the Stagg game while Zack Johnson added 12 assists. Drew Miller had five digs and three aces the first game and six digs the second.

Baseball

Herscher 14, Seneca 0: The Irish managed just one hit as a team which came from Landyn Ramsey.

Kankakee 7, Peotone 6: Tavin Harshfield hit a home run for the Blue Devils while Lincoln Tierney struck out seven batters, but it wasn’t enough to get the win.

Softball

Andrew 4, Plainfield East 3 (8 inn.): Tate Morris and Marie Marcum each had two hits for the Bengals, but they took the loss in extra innings.