Romeoville edges Burlington Central: The Herald-News Thursday roundup

Baseball

Romeoville 6, Burlington Central 4: Jeremy Thompson earned the win with eight strikeouts in five innings while going 3 for 3 with a home run.

Lincoln-Way Central 8, Plainfield Central 7: The second game of the day for both teams saw the Knights put up three runs in the top of the seventh to complete the comeback. Ryder Sisti went 3 for 4 for Plainfield Central.

Plainfield East 5, Joliet Catholic 0: The Bengals compiled 11 hits, while Carlos David and Keith Rice combined to give up just two hits.

Lincoln-Way West 6, Marysville (OH) 5 (8 inn.): Notre Dame commit Michael Pettit walked it off with a single in extras. Luke Stoner struck out five, Owen Weber had three RBIs on two hits, and Pettit finished with three.

Softball

Peotone 6, Prairie Central 2: Sophie Klawitter struck out 15, while Mary Klawitter hit a home run for the Blue Devils.

Joliet West 14, Coal City 3: The Coalers managed nine hits, but the Tigers compiled 17, led by Mallory Crisafulli (3 for 4, three RBIs) and Laci Cole (3 for 3, two RBIs).

Minooka 19, Joliet Catholic 6: Ava Knutsen (four RBIs), Jaelle Hamilton (3 for 4, four RBIs) and Lexi Bukala (two RBIs) all homered for Minooka, while Addison Crumly went 3 for 4 with two runs.

Lincoln-Way Central 6, Providence 5: Providence scored three runs in the seventh, but the comeback came up just short. Lainey McLaughlin and Mia Degliomini both homered for Lincoln-Way Central.

Girls soccer

Herscher 7, Reed-Custer 0: Reed-Custer suffered a lo, defeat.

Providence 7, Trinity 0: Gabby Tylka, Alyssa Thulin, Maggie Wolniakowski, Lydia Arrigoni, Aubrey Curry and Quinn Zdralevich all scored goals for the Celtics, with Tylka scoring twice.

Lincoln-Way West 4, Tinley Park 1: Grace Kinsella, Abby German and Lucy Sheriff each scored, with Kinsella scoring twice.

Boys volleyball

Lockport 2, Plainfield East 1: The Porters won 21-25, 25-18, 25-21. Ryan Beaumont (12 kills, two blocks), Antonio Fiordirosa (18 assists), Noah Bluhm (seven kills) and Drew Miller (17 digs, two aces) led Lockport.

Lincoln-Way Central 2, Joliet West 0: LWC won 25-22, 25-15. The Knights are 8-1 on the season.

Boys water polo

Lincoln-Way West 19, Shepard 7: The Warriors are now 6-3 on the season. Noah Kueltzo, Colin Stack and TyTy Stasiak each scored four goals.