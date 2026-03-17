Will County sheriff candidates compete in Tuesday’s Democrat, Republican primary

Will County Sheriff’s Office in Joliet on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

The primary on Tuesday will determine which of the four candidates will run as the Democrat and Republican nominee for Will County sheriff in the November election.

Will County Undersheriff Dan Jungles and Will County Sheriff’s Sgt. Patrick Jones are running against each other in the Democratic primary. Meanwhile, Will County Sheriff’s Deputies Jim Reilly and Justin Fialko are competing in the Republican primary.

Whoever wins the November election will replace Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley, who decided not to run for another term in the office he’s served since 2014.

Democrat candidates

Jungles said he wants to increase transparency with the sheriff’s office with the release of body camera videos, increase investment in emerging technology to solve crimes and continue obtaining grant funding for programs and equipment.

“The two topics that I truly believe are most important in law enforcement are training and community outreach,” Jungles said.

Jones said he also wants to improve transparency, as well as increase community trust of the sheriff’s office. He said he wants to strengthen mental health training for the sheriff’s office and reduce recidivism with programs at the jail.

“The Will County Sheriff’s Office has been routinely criticized by community groups and the media for its lack of transparency. If elected, my promise to the community to truth and transparency will be realized,” Jones said.

Will County Undersheriff Dan Jungles (left) and Will County Sheriff's Sgt. Patrick Jones on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2025 at the community center at St. John's United Church of Christ in Mokena. (Felix Sarver)

Republican candidates

Reilly said his top three priorities include public safety, accountability and support of law enforcement. He has criticized the elimination cash bail under the SAFE-T Act, saying it has made communities less safe.

Reilly said the sheriff’s office must be led with honesty and integrity.

“I will eliminate political favoritism, enforce equal justice for all, and restore public trust through transparent leadership. Corruption, retaliation, or misconduct will not be tolerated,” Reilly said.

Fialko’s website said the residents of Will County deserve a sheriff who “communicates openly, answers tough questions, and holds the office to the highest ethical standards.”

“Public safety should never be partisan—I am dedicated to working with both Republicans and Democrats to unite our county and ensure the Will County Sheriff’s Office serves everyone with integrity and respect,” Fialko said.