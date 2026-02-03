2026 Election Questionnaire: Jim Reilly, Will County Sheriff

Name: Jim Reilly

What office are you seeking: Will County Sheriff

What is your political party?

What is your current age? 60

Occupation and employer: Deputy, Will County Sheriff’s Police

What offices, if any, have you previously held? President FOP Labor Union, President Will County Humane Society

City: Joliet, Illinois

Campaign website: ReillyforSheriff.com and Facebook Jim Reilly for Will County Sheriff

Education: Doctor of Philosophy, Criminal Justice-Global Leadership August 2019

Walden University, 3.70 GPA

Dissertation: Law Enforcement Methods to Improve Relationships within Illinois Communities. Alpha Phi Sigma “The National Criminal Justice Honor Society”

Master of Science, Criminal Justice August 2015

Aurora University, 3.63 GPA

Thesis: Today’s Law Enforcement and Racism; Trending Concerns and Effects on Community Relationships and Social Economic Conditions.

Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Law August 2007

DePaul University, 3.82 GPA

Undergraduate studies with a focus on Criminal Law, with Overseas study programs including China, Switzerland, Hong Kong, France, Ireland, and England.

Community involvement:

(previous) President Will County Humane Society

Executive Board Member - Blue Line Ministries

Member - Alpha Phi Sigma-The National Criminal Justice Honor Society

Member - The National Society of Leadership and Success

Member - Illinois FOP Labor Union #738

Member - Fraternal Order of Police

Marital status/Immediate family: Divorced with one son

What are your top three priorities for this district?

Top three priorities for Sheriff:

As a conservative Republican candidate for Sheriff, my top three priorities are clear and rooted in public safety, accountability, and support for law enforcement:

1. Introducing Community Policing will be a core priority of my administration. It begins with leadership and deputies actively engaging neighborhoods to build familiarity, trust, and accountability. We will expand problem-solving policing strategies and create regular, structured opportunities for residents to share concerns and be heard. Community policing also means incorporating feedback from residents and community leaders, using crime data to guide daily operations, and setting clear expectations for professionalism, transparency, and accountability—so public trust is built through action, not rhetoric.

2. Support Law Enforcement While Respecting Individuals’ Constitutional Rights We can be tough on crime and faithful to the Constitution at the same time. I will ensure deputies are properly trained, equipped, and supported, while also protecting citizens’ rights and freedoms. Community trust grows when people know the law is enforced fairly, consistently, and professionally.

3. Save taxpayers’ money and improve public safety through intelligence-led policing. By focusing resources on areas with higher crime trends, we can be more efficient and effective. A proactive Sheriff’s Office that works closely with the community strengthens trust and improves outcomes for both residents and law enforcement. The Office must be led with honesty and integrity. I will eliminate political favoritism, enforce equal justice for all, and restore public trust through transparent leadership. Corruption, retaliation, or misconduct will not be tolerated. Leadership sets the standard, and I will lead by example.

My priority is simple, safe neighborhoods, accountable leadership, and a Sheriff’s Office that works for the people, not politics.

How would you rate how the sheriff’s office handles calls that are related to mental health crisis?

Currently, I would say the Sheriff’s Office is doing some things right, but there is always room for improvement when it comes to handling mental health crisis calls.

First, our deputies are often the first responders available, and they do their best under difficult and unpredictable circumstances. They deserve credit for showing professionalism and restraint while operating in situations that are emotionally charged and often very dangerous.

That said, law enforcement should not be the default mental health system. Too often, deputies are sent into crises without adequate clinical support, clear protocols, or real follow-up options.

As Sheriff, I would:

Expand crisis intervention training (CIT) so deputies can better recognize and de-escalate mental health emergencies. Deputies and supervisors need clear direction from a supportive administration on how, when and what resources are available to address these stressful situations.

Strengthen partnerships with mental health professionals to ensure co-response models are available when appropriate.

Improve coordination with families, hospitals and treatment providers so people in crisis are directed to follow-up care, not just repeated calls for service.

Maintain officer safety and public safety as the top priority, especially when a situation turns violent or criminal. Let us also remember the mental health of our first responders who have to encounter these situations, which can be critical in nature.

Compassion and accountability are not opposites. We can respond to mental health crises humanely while still enforcing the law and protecting the public. My goal is a system that treats people with dignity, supports deputies in the field, and keeps our communities safe.

Does the sheriff’s office need more staffing resources outside of law enforcement to effectively respond to these situations?

Yes, but in a targeted, responsible way that supports law enforcement rather than replaces it.

Mental health crisis calls often require specialized expertise outside traditional law enforcement, and adding the right civilian resources can make responses safer and more effective for everyone involved.

Any expansion must be accountable, efficient, and focused on results, not bureaucracy.

As Sheriff, I would support:

Licensed mental health professionals and crisis clinicians working in partnership with deputies during high-risk calls.

Co-response or on-call models, so clinicians are deployed when appropriate.

Dedicated civilian support staff to assist with follow-up care, referrals, and coordination with treatment providers, reducing repeat calls for service.

Clear command structure, supporting deputies with the necessary resources to handle volatile or dangerous situations.

What I do not support is defunding law enforcement or shifting responsibility away from sworn deputies. Public safety should remain the top priority, and deputies must always have the staffing, backup, and authority they need to keep our communities safe.

The goal is balance: smarter use of resources, better outcomes for individuals in crisis, and stronger support for the men and women who serve on the front lines.

Are SWAT teams an effective response to calls that involve mental health or domestic situations?

SWAT teams are an essential tool in modern law enforcement, but they are not a one-size-fits-all response, especially when it comes to mental-health or most domestic calls.

For mental-health situations, the goal is stabilization, not confrontation. Sending a heavily armed tactical team into a crisis where someone is suicidal, emotionally distressed, or suffering from mental illness can escalate the situation and put everyone at greater risk, including officers. These calls are best handled by well-trained crisis-intervention teams and deputies, who are often attached to SWAT teams, with tactical SWAT on standby if the situation turns violent.

When it comes to domestic situations, the answer is it depends on the threat level. Domestic calls are some of the most dangerous situations deputies face. If there are weapons involved, credible threats to life, a barricaded subject, or a hostage situation, then SWAT is absolutely the right tool and I will never hesitate to use it to protect victims and deputies.

As Sheriff, my philosophy is simple: the right response, at the right time, for the right reason.

That means:

·Strong support for SWAT when lives are in danger

·Clear deployment standards, not political or emotional decision-making

·Priority for community and deputy safety·De-escalation and accountability where appropriate

What is the biggest threat now to public safety for Will County residents?

Mental health-related crimes, fraud against the vulnerable, including the elderly and the young, violent crimes, and drug abuse top the list.

Mental health crimes are a growing threat because too many individuals in crisis fall through the cracks, leading to repeated police encounters, and situations that can quickly turn dangerous for both the public and first responders.

Fraud against the vulnerable, especially the elderly and young, destroys life savings, exploits trust, and sometimes goes unreported, allowing organized criminals to target Will County residents without consequence.

My goal is to introduce a county-wide task force to address fraud of any kind, which is costing Will County taxpayers, and especially the elderly, millions of dollars in lost income annually.

Violent crime is the most immediate threat to public safety, as it destabilizes neighborhoods, traumatizes families, and discourages businesses and community growth and investment. We are seeing how the failed Safe-T-Act has destroyed the great City of Chicago, we do not need or want that failure to exist here in Will County.

Drugs, including the trafficking, distribution, and use of illegal substances, continue to fuel other criminal activity, destroy families, and put pressure on law enforcement. Drug-related arrests and offenses, while not the headline every day, are a persistent threat that often leads to violence, theft, and cycles of recidivism.

What types of ongoing training and tools are needed to help law enforcement respond effectively and safely in its relationship with the public?

De-escalation and communication training and skills, Crisis intervention training, solid tactical and use of force training, including non-lethal use of force, domestic violence policies, and new training standards that include community policing efforts and intelligence-led policing.

We must always train and be prepared for the worst, while hoping for the best.

What do you see as the sheriff’s office’s role in dealing with the Department of Homeland Security, specifically in regards to immigration enforcement and ICE agents?

The Sheriff’s Office has a clear and constitutional role when it comes to the Department of Homeland Security and ICE: we enforce state law, we cooperate with lawful federal authorities with judicial warrants, and we put public safety first.

Immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility, but when federal agents are operating lawfully in our county, the Sheriff’s Office should not obstruct them, politicize the issue, or turn a blind eye to criminal activity.

My position is straightforward:

We will cooperate with DHS and ICE on criminal matters that fall under our state authority. When an individual is in our custody for a violent crime, felony offense, gang activity, drug trafficking, or repeat criminal behavior, and ICE has a lawful warrant, we will honor that judicial warrant within the bounds of the law. ICE detainers are not warrants, and we can not legally act on detainers alone.

We will respect the Constitution and due process. The Sheriff’s Office does not conduct immigration raids or civil immigration enforcement. We follow the Illinois law, respect court orders, and ensure individuals’ rights are protected at every step.

I personally feel we should be allowed to release non-documented offenders from our custody (jails and prisons) directly to ICE however, that is currently against Illinois State law, the Illinois Trust Act.

How can the sheriff’s office work to stem the availability of guns on the streets?

The Second Amendment is not negotiable, and law-abiding citizens have the right to own and carry firearms. The problem on our streets is not legal gun ownership, it’s criminals who illegally possess, traffic, and misuse guns.

The Sheriff’s Office should play a critical role in stopping that criminal pipeline without infringing on constitutional rights. Deputies and specialized units should prioritize violent gun crimes, while identifying the repeat felons who often are arrested numerous times with little to no consequences, especially under the failed Safe-T-Act. My goal is to work closely with the State’s Attorney’s office to ensure that there are meaningful consequences and accountability, not the current catch-and-release policies that we have today.

Also, I intend to adopt intelligence-led policing efforts, which will help deputies identify and respond to areas that are being impacted by violent crimes, drug trafficking, and crimes against persons, including weapons violations.

How would you grade the transparency of the sheriff’s department? If improvements are needed, how would you make those changes?

Transparency in any law enforcement agency is essential to build and maintain public trust, but it must be balanced with officer safety, active investigations, and the rights of victims.

I would grade the current level of transparency as mixed but mostly needing improvement. In some areas, the department does alright. But there is room for improvement, particularly in how information is shared with the public and how accountability is communicated both within and outside the department.

Clear, open, and transparent communication with the public is essential and a large part of the community policing efforts and problem-solving policies I intend to bring to the Will County Sheriff’s Police Department.

In my recently published book titled “More Community Policing and Less Politics” I write and research in-depth about the essential need for the Will County Sheriff’s office to be open, honest, trustworthy, and transparent, which is essential for any police agency to build trust within their community.

As Sheriff, I will lead with integrity, professionalism, and accountability. A transparent Sheriff’s Office must earn the trust of their community, create safer neighborhoods and stronger partnerships through community meetings and interactions. When residents and businesses trust their Sheriff and deputies, our county becomes a much better, safer place for all of us to live, work, and raise our families.