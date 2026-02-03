2026 Election Questionnaire: Patrick “PJ” Jones, Will County Sheriff

Name: Patrick “PJ” Jones

What office are you seeking: Will County Sheriff

What is your political party? The candidate did not answer

What is your current age? 49

Occupation and employer: Will County Sheriff’s Police Enforcement Sergeant

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I have not had the privilege of holding public office before, but I have supported those who have run before me.

City: Joliet, Illinois

Campaign website: Patrickjonesforsheriff.com

Education: I am currently finishing up my bachelors in criminal justice. I am a graduate of Northwestern University Center for Public Safety, Supervision of Police Personnel. I am a certified SWAT operator and certified sniper. I am also a certified crisis negotiator. I also possess certifications as a certified instructor in firearms, control, arrest tactics, and weapons armorer.

Community involvement: I am a proud member of the Black Police Officers Association (BPOA), a diverse organization representing officers from various racial backgrounds and different police departments. Our primary mission is to build positive relationships with the communities we serve. We actively engage with local churches, schools, and community groups to educate the public about their rights when interacting with law enforcement. We also organize events such as cookouts and school supply giveaways. Additionally, I work with Plainfield Pride and their Youth Center to help combat bullying and train staff on proper emergency response protocols.

Marital status/Immediate family: I am divorced and have been a single parent and with the help of my mother I have raised my children. I have two daughters and two sons. My youngest son is currently attending university in Texas.

What are your top three priorities for this district?

My top three priorities for assuming the office of the Will County Sheriff are as follows:

Truth and transparency. I understand that it is very important for law enforcement to have a outstanding relationship with the community for which they serve. This relationship is built through trust. That being said, any use of force that a deputy uses against someone in our community will be accessible to the public through the body worn camera video and other recording devices used by the office. The release of this video will be made in an appropriate time.

My second priority will be to strengthen mental training and programs for the office. I am also a strong supporter for access to mental health programs for our deputies. In the recent past there have been three members of our sheriff’s office family that have committed suicide. I was called to the scene to identify the body of one of our deceased members.

My third top priority when elected would be to implement work programs in the Will County Adult Detention Facility. I have done extensive research on training programs for incarcerated persons and have toured our neighboring county of DuPage’s jail to see firsthand how these programs are implemented and how they benefit the community. Small engine repair, painting, and horticulture programs are just a few of the opportunities we can give incarcerated individuals so that they can be productive citizens upon release from custody. The horticultural programs help grow food to aid our homeless population and those that are experiencing financial crisis.

How would you rate how the sheriff’s office handles calls that are related to mental health crisis?

The current sheriff’s office has fully trained police social workers. However, many sheriff’s office employees are behind in training for handling mental health crises. In addition, employees are not adequately supported in terms of their own mental health wellness. Officers are only required to complete an online training session, which does not meet Safety Act requirements related to mental health training and employee wellness. These gaps limit the overall effectiveness and safety of the office’s response to mental health crisis calls.

Does the sheriff’s office need more staffing resources outside of law enforcement to effectively respond to these situations?

If elected, one of my goals is to mandate all sworn law enforcement officers exceed the minimum state mandated hours for mental health training, crisis intervention and nonviolent de-escalation. My administration through the training division would have regularly scheduled in-service training for sworn personnel in these vital topics. As an assistant team leader on the SWAT Crisis Negotiator Unit I recognize the importance of additional resources and training for our first responders. A better trained and educated patrol division with regard to crisis intervention, de-escalation, and mental health training is an overall benefit to the sheriff’s office and the community as a whole. With that being said, under my administration the Will County Sheriff’s Office will set the standard in the State of Illinois for mental health training, crisis negotiations, and nonviolent de-escalation resolution.

Are SWAT teams an effective response to calls that involve mental health or domestic situations?

Our SWAT team is composed of two elements: the tactical team and the negotiator team. Our negotiator team is called out regularly for low risk and high risk mental health calls. Our tactical unit is only activated when the risk to the public/and other officers is so great that it necessitates their response. As sheriff SWAT will be utilized judiciously on a case by case basis. Per the State of Illinois all officers are to be certified in crisis intervention and de-escalation techniques. These techniques are routinely used on domestic calls by our patrol unit and rarely necessitate the call for SWAT assistance.

What is the biggest threat now to public safety for Will County residents?

The threats vary depending on the age and demographic of the resident. For our seniors the greatest threat is being the victim of financial crime and elder abuse. The Will County Sheriff’s office is woefully understaffed and overwhelmed when it comes to handling financial crimes and allegations of abuse and neglect to our older residents. Financial crime is the most reported crime in the United States and the least prosecuted. This statistic rings true for Will County as well. As sheriff I promise to work with the Will County States Attorney’s Office to aggressively investigate cases so that they can be successfully prosecuted. My goal is elected is to work with all law enforcement agencies in the county of Will, the Illinois State Police and our federal law enforcement partners to eradicate the financial crime crisis. It should be noted that along with our aging residents immigrants in the County of Will are routinely targeted by financial exploiters. Protecting our immigrant population is a major priority if elected. For younger residents the most pressing threat to their safety and prosperity is narcotics and violent crime. Both of these elements have their roots in organized crime and street gangs. If elected I plan on restoring our Gang Suppression Unit to an actual investigate unit that combats organized crime and street gangs. This unit would concentrate on local problems with our other local law enforcement partners exclusively within the county of Will. Our youngest residents are our must precious. If elected I will work to create a multi-jurisdictional task force with the assistance of the Illinois Crimes Against Children task force, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, the Will County States Attorney’s Office and our federal partners to aggressively root out child abuse, child sex trafficking and child pornographers. While the office has made great progress in the last decade there is still a lot of work to be done.

What types of ongoing training and tools are needed to help law enforcement respond effectively and safely in its relationship with the public?

I will work hand in hand with the State of Illinois and our Will County elected officials to secure additional funding through state and federal grants to increase training and the tools necessary to combat the most pressing quality of life issues of the residents of our wonderful county.

What do you see as the sheriff’s office’s role in dealing with the Department of Homeland Security, specifically in regards to immigration enforcement and ICE agents?

The sheriff’s office adheres to the State of Illinois with regard to immigration enforcement. I will continue to follow the guidelines set forth by our elected officials in Springfield.

How can the sheriff’s office work to stem the availability of guns on the streets?

A pro-active patrol division along with interagency cooperation is sorely needed with regards to this issue. Stemming the flow of gun violence starts with our uniformed deputies. With that being said I will seek out additional resources and assistance from our state and federal partners. If elected, I would like to have a deputy assigned to the ATF task force and spearhead all investigations related to unauthorized weapon possession while protecting our residents 2nd Amendment rights.

How would you grade the transparency of the sheriff’s department? If improvements are needed, how would you make those changes?

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has been routinely criticized by community groups and the media for its lack of transparency. If elected, my promise to the community to truth and transparency will be realized. Body camera video and other information vital to maintaining trust and an open dialogue with the members of this community will be a non-issue in my administration.