Temporary lane closures begin Monday for Seil Road Bridge project in Shorewood

Traffic moves along over the West Seil Road bridge on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Shorewood. Motorists can expect temporary road closures starting Monday for the Seil Road and Bridge Reconstruction Project. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Motorists can expect temporary road closures starting Monday for the Seil Road and Bridge Reconstruction Project.

Temporary lane closures will begin for roadwork along Seil Road between Raven Road and River Bluff Drive – including the Seil Road-Raven Road intersection – so the Illinois Department of Transportation can replace “the aging and load-restricted Seil Road Bridge over the DuPage River,” according to a news release from the village of Shorewood.

“Drivers are encouraged to plan and allow additional travel time while using alternate routes,” according to the release.

Full closures of the bridge and surrounding roads in the $9 million reconstruction project likely won’t begin until later in March.

Shorewood plans to provide advance notice to residents and motorists after contractors confirm the full closure dates.

The reconstruction will take place in three stages:

Stage 1: Storm sewers installation, bridge construction and roadway widening, including mini-roundabouts

Stage 2: Continued bridge construction and reconstruction, along with widening of Seil Road between Canterbury Drive and River Bluff Drive

Stage 3: Placement of the final pavement surface

The Illinois Department of Transportation required the weight limit be reduced to 5 tons after an April 23, 2023, bridge inspection.

In 2025, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation‘s annual bridge inspection report, the Seil Road Bridge remained reduced to one lane – in the center of the bridge – under a 5-ton weight limit indefinitely.